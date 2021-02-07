The UK’s Covid-19 strain is spreading rapidly throughout the United States, the study says.





The B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, is currently relatively infrequent in the United States, but doubles weekly, similar to that observed in other countries, the paper said. Stated. The report estimates that this variant is 35-45% more contagious than previously emerging strains in the United States and doubles domestically approximately every 10 days.

Last month, modeling by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted that the B.1.1.7 variant could become the predominant strain in the United States by March. The virus infection rate is estimated to be about 50% higher.

“Our study shows that the United States is on a similar trajectory to other countries, with B.1.1.7 rapidly becoming the major SARS-CoV-2 mutant, and COVID-19 morbidity and mortality. It shows that we need quick and decisive action to minimize the problem, “the researchers write. Preprint of research. It has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

In addition to the California, Florida, and Georgia case groups, many B.1.1.7 cases in the United States did not report recent overseas trips, the report said, “significant B.1.1.7 mutants. Community infections are already underway across the United States. “

New study posted on Sunday Preprint server MedRxiv Is a collaboration with researchers from several institutions at Helix, one of the commercial, academic, and public health laboratories that shares information about CDCs and variants. According to the newspaper, it is not clear which variants are in circulation in the country, as US laboratories still sequence only a small portion of coronavirus samples. Without “decisive and immediate public health measures,” newer, more contagious variants could have catastrophic consequences for US COVID-19 mortality and morbidity within a few months. Is high, “the researchers warn. Dr. James Lu, president of Helix, told CNN last week that he was tracking evidence of an increase in B.1.1.7 cases, not just the result of increased gene sequences across the country. “Growth rates here in Florida and Southern California are very similar to the types of growth previously seen in the United Kingdom and Denmark … B.1.1.7 soon became the dominant mutant. “Lu said. It is unclear whether the pace of vaccination in the United States will prevent the strain from gaining a foothold in areas that have not yet circulated, he added. “We are competing between vaccines and new strains,” Lou said. Dr. Anthony Fauci last week suggested that the United States is not immunizing people fast enough to stay ahead of new variants. It could slow vaccine efforts to reduce cases, he told CNN. “Once mutations and mutations come and begin to dominate, it will remove some of the vaccine’s effects,” he said. According to the CDC, more than 610 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been found in 33 states. Most are in Florida and California. The first US case was published on December 29, but the earliest known cases date back. Analysis in the new study suggests that the B.1.1.7 variant arrived in the United States as early as late November 2020. The World Health Organization said last week that the strain was also found in at least 80 countries and territories around the world. The United States also aggregated five cases in two states of the first identified B.1.351 variant in South Africa and two cases in one state of the first identified P.1 variant in Brazil. ..

Michael Nedelman and Andrea Diaz of CNN contributed to this report.

