New daily COVID-19 cases in declining Dallas County.Deaths remain high – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and 11 more virus deaths.

New daily cases in Dallas County are declining for about three weeks, from an average of 2,690 for seven days on January 13 to 1,262 on Sunday.

The number of cases is declining, but the number of deaths remains high. Dallas County Health and Welfare Department reported 228 deaths last week -The worst week of the pandemic.

As the Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, health officials are urging people not to gather in large groups in the hope that they will continue to make gradual progress in new cases.

Dr. Mark Casanova, President of the Dallas County Medical Society, said: “In other words, there are many screams, and we know that more screams and voice projections result in more virus spread.”

Want to be on the waiting list for vaccines?

As the state began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine for Phase 1A and 1B vaccines, the county health department began a waiting list of those wishing to receive the vaccine.

You can now register for vaccination in the Colin, Dallas, Denton, and Talent counties. The link is below.

Waiting list link: Colin — Search the waiting list | Dallas | Denton | Talent

You do not need to be a resident of the county to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine in that county. Registration is possible for anyone in Texas. For those who do not have internet access, Tarrant County also accepts registrations by phone 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the cases reported on Sunday, the county had 830 confirmed cases, 189 possible (antigen test) cases, and the total number of confirmed cases in the county by March 2020. Said that there were 235,040 cases and that the number of possible (antigen test) cases was 32,314. .. The total number of cases that may have been identified in the county is currently 267,354. In a report over the past seven days, Dallas County authorities have published 8,837 newly identified cases of the virus.

Hospitalization for COVID-19 has been declining for more than 2 weeks. Last Friday, January 29, the number of people admitted to COVID-19 in Dallas County fell below 1,000. The number reported on Saturday was 818 cases by Friday.

No hospitalization data was available until Saturday.

Eleven people died on Sunday, and since March 2020, there have been 2,418 virus deaths in the county. The latest victims announced on Saturday included people in their 40s and 90s.

A man in his 40s who lived in Dallas. He was found dead at home.

A woman in her 50s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 70s who lived in Dallas. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 70s who lived in Sunnyvale. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 80s who lived in the city of Mesquite. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 80s who lived in Dallas. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 80s who lived in Dallas. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

COVID-19 Vaccine Initiatives

Dallas County, in collaboration with the State Department of Health, planned to open a large vaccine hub in Fair Park in January, delivering up to 2,000 vaccines per day. For Phases 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups. Reservations are required to receive vaccinations. Please register your reservation at the link below. The county also plans to provide vaccines in two other locations within the county, with an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

On Tuesday, county officials said they planned to do We will move the Fair Park Hub to a drive-through model that allows up to 12,000 doses of vaccine per day...

Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County said he had received 37,243 first and second COVID-19 vaccines at the county’s Fair Park Vaccine Hub since it opened on January 11. The county will receive an additional 9,000 initial vaccinations next week. According to the Texas Department of Health..

The judge reiterated that the person who received the first injection of the vaccine did not need to make an appointment for the second vaccination-the date of the second appointment is the date of the vaccination card received at the time of the first vaccination. It is on the back was administered.

The vaccine is currently given only to people who are part of Phases 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of Health. Participants in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare professionals or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65, or people over the age of 16 with a chronic condition at risk of severe illness.

DSHS said on February 4 that it was still discussing when to extend vaccine availability to Group 1C and whether to include teachers in that group.

After vaccination, people are expected to receive some protection within a few weeks of the first shot, but full protection may not occur until a few weeks after the second shot. Even if fully vaccinated, the vaccine does not provide 100% protection and can be infected with the virus.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available to the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

Distribution of Texas COVID-19 vaccine

Texas Health Department data show where the COVID-19 vaccine was sent in the state. Click on the markers to see information about each location. Use the “plus” and “minus” signs below to zoom in and out on the map.