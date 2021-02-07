LA County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline – NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County reported 3,123 new cases of COVID-19 and 89 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 1,146,450 and 18,044 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, the decline in deaths and cases may reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend.

The number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals continued to decline, dropping from 4,607 on Saturday to 4,421, 29% of whom were in the intensive care unit. The county’s hospitalizations have been steadily declining since peaking at over 8,000 in early January.

The Sunday update took place the day after county health officials identified nine new cases of multiple organ inflammatory syndrome in children, bringing the total number of children infected in the county to 75, including one death. It was.

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccine is in front of LA County to limit who will be shot next week. Health officials want to ensure that people already in line receive a second dose. Mekahlo Medina reports on NBC4 News on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

MIS-C is an inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19, and symptoms include persistent fever and inflammation of parts of the body such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. ..

All 75 children of MIS-C in LA County were hospitalized and 44% were treated in the ICU.

Of the 75, 32% were under 5 years old, 39% were between 5 and 11 years old, and 29% were between 12 and 20 years old. Latin children account for 76% of reported cases.

Authorities should pay attention to Sunday’s Super Bowl to avoid repeating last year’s World Series and NBA Finals when rallies at bars, restaurants and private homes were accused of contributing to the COVID-19 surge. Warned the public.

“Despite some declines, we continue to experience widespread community outbreaks in the county,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, on Saturday.

“The most dangerous thing you can do tomorrow with the Super Bowl Sundae is to get together and enjoy the game with other people who don’t live with you, given the large number of cases. You can turn the Super Bowl Sundae into a Super Spreader Sunday. Don’t attend or host sexual parties. Instead, enjoy games at home with the people who live with you, or virtually connect with friends and family online. Please prevent the surge of incidents. “

POD wants to be administered 10,000 times daily. Kim Baldonado reports on NBC4 News on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, county officials reported on Friday that COVID-19 vaccination efforts are progressing slowly but steadily, but less than 3% of the population is fully vaccinated and appointments for the first vaccination by next week. Said it was difficult to do.

According to Dr. Paul, five large county-operated vaccination facilities will have a limited number of first doses on Monday, with the rest of the appointment reserved only for those who need a second dose. Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Health Department.

According to Simon, the problem applies only to the county’s five megasites, but residents may run into problems elsewhere as all providers are addressing vaccine shortages. “Unfortunately, the biggest problems we continue to face with vaccination capacity are supply shortages and variability in the amount of vaccine we receive each week,” Simon said. “This is a national problem and makes planning difficult.”

According to Simon, the latest figures show that there have been more than 1.05 million vaccinations in the county so far, including a second dose, just over 104,000. I will. This means that 2.6% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has ever been fully vaccinated.

About 11% of the population over the age of 16 receive at least one dose. Due to the slow progress of the vaccination program, some residents are creative in finding ways to operate the booking system to access shots.

Some people who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated will have a small chance of staying at the vaccination site and will have the remaining dose at the end of the day that must be given to avoid waste.

Feller claimed to be the caretaker of children with disabilities this week, saying there was a problem with those who appeared at the vaccination site with a general Xerox letter identifying them as such.

Simon outlined another way some people tried to cross the line to get the vaccine.

According to Simon, people who received an email from the county about booking a second dose of the vaccine share their own web link in the email with their friends. “We are currently scheduling an appointment for the first dose, even though we are not currently eligible for vaccination.”

“It’s important for people to understand that these actions deprive high-risk people who are currently eligible for vaccines access to vaccination,” Simon said.

“If you identify these appointments, they will be cancelled. I know to the general public that one of these shared appointments will reject anyone who appears on one of our sites. I want you to

He said he didn’t know how many people tried to cross the line like that, but “it was happening enough that we knew it so clearly.”

Simon said the county is trying to find a way to modify the computer system to prevent such promises from being made.