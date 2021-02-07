AstraZeneca vaccine does not work well against South African viral variants





South Africa has found evidence that the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine did not protect clinical trial volunteers from mild or moderate illness caused by the more contagious viral variants first seen there. Later, I stopped using it on Sunday. The findings were a devastating blow National efforts to fight the pandemic.. South African scientists said on Sunday that people infected with previous versions of the coronavirus had similar problems. The immunity they naturally acquired did not appear to protect them from mild or moderate cases when re-infected with known mutants. As B.1.351. The development, which arrived in South Africa about a week after the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine was given a million times, was a major setback for South Africa, where more than 46,000 people are known to have died from the virus. They were also another sign of danger posed by New mutation in coronavirus.. B.1.351 variant At least 32 countries, Including the United States.

The small number of cases evaluated as part of a study outlined by South African scientists on Sunday made it difficult to pinpoint exactly how effective the vaccine was against the mutants. Also, because the participants in the evaluated clinical trials are relatively young and unlikely to become severe, scientists have identified the ability of the mutant to protect the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine from severe Covid-19, hospitalization or death. I couldn’t determine if it interfered. However, scientists said they believe the vaccine may protect against more severe cases, based on the immune response detected in blood samples of people given the vaccine. They said South African health officials would consider resuming use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine if further studies showed that it was true.

New research results have not been published in scientific journals. However, the finding that AstraZeneca-Oxford products are minimally effective in preventing mild and moderate cases of new variants added to the evidence that B.1.351 reduces the effectiveness of current vaccines. ..

Both Pfizer and Moderna state that preliminary laboratory studies have shown that the vaccine remains defensive, but less effective against B.1.351. Novavax and Johnson & Johnson have also sequenced test samples from clinical trial participants in South Africa, reporting that B.1.351 caused the majority of cases, both of which are less effective than in the United States. “These results are very realistic checks,” said Shabir Madhi, a virologist at the University of the Witwatersland who conducted the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trial in South Africa, on the findings released Sunday. .. The suspension of domestic deployment of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine means that the first shipment will be put in the warehouse. Instead, South African health officials said they would give healthcare workers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming weeks. This has shown a powerful effect in preventing severe cases and hospitalizations caused by new variants. Johnson & Johnson has applied for an emergency use authorization in South Africa. However, health officials there pointed out that some healthcare workers could be vaccinated as part of an ongoing study, even before they were approved. In the AstraZeneca-Oxford trial in South Africa, approximately 2,000 participants received two doses of the vaccine or placebo.

There was no substantial difference in the numbers between the vaccine and placebo groups infected with B.1.351, suggesting that the vaccine had little effect on protection from new mutants. Nineteen of the 748 people in the vaccinated group were infected with the new mutant, while 20 of the 714 people in the placebo group were infected.

This corresponds to a vaccine’s effectiveness of 10%, but scientists did not have sufficient statistical reliability to know for sure whether that number would apply to more people. Researchers also conducted laboratory experiments on blood samples from vaccinated people and found a significant reduction in the activity level of vaccine-producing antibodies against the B.1.351 variant compared to other strains. .. Beyond the nasty news about the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, Dr. Maddy reports evidence suggesting that past infections with previous versions of the coronavirus did not protect South Africans from the B.1.351 variant. did. To identify those who were previously infected with the coronavirus, researchers enrolled in the Novabax vaccine trial, but tested blood samples from people who were given placebo shots rather than the vaccine itself. Researchers compared the levels of infection with the new variant of those who previously showed evidence of Covid-19 infection with those of those who did not, and found no difference. As it suggests, Dr. Maddy wrote in a slide presented on Sunday night that “past infections with the” original “mutant of SARS-CoV-2 were mild and moderate from the B.1.351 mutant. No protection from Covid-19. “

He said the possibility of a B.1.351 mutant evading the immune response of previously infected people is at least part of why South Africa has suffered a second wave of such devastating viruses in recent months. He said he may have explained. Researchers at Oxford University confirmed on Sunday that the vaccine provided “minimal protection” for mild or moderate cases containing the B.1.351 mutant. They say they are working on a new version of the vaccine that can protect against the most dangerous mutations in the B.1.351 mutant and hope to be ready by the fall. “This study confirms finding a way for the pandemic coronavirus to continue to spread to vaccinated populations,” Andrew Pollard, lead researcher at the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said in a statement. “But given promising results from other South African studies using similar viral vectors, vaccines may continue to reduce the burden on the healthcare system by preventing serious illness. “

Moderna has also begun developing a new form of vaccine that can be used as a booster shot against South African variants. B.1.351 has become the leading form of the virus in South Africa and has been found in dozens of countries. A A few cases Reported in South Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia. Scientists believe that B.1.351 has acquired the mutation and may be better at dodging vaccine-generated protective antibodies. Known as E484K, It makes it difficult for the antibody to grab the virus and prevent it from entering the cell.

Novavax That vaccine said In a study in South Africa, the effectiveness of preventing Covid-19 was less than 50%.Johnson & Johnson report The one-shot vaccine was 57% effective in preventing moderate to severe Covid-19 in South Africa, but still provided complete protection against hospitalization and death after 4 weeks. Another rapidly spreading variant of the virus, known as B.1.1.7, first identified in the United Kingdom, does not appear to interfere with the vaccine. All five major vaccines, and more recently AstraZeneca products, have been found to provide similar levels of protection against B.1.1.7 compared to previous viral strains. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by about 50 countries, including the United Kingdom, which found dozens of cases of the first variant found in South Africa. Virus sequencing is rare in many countries and it is difficult to tell if the B.1.351 variant is colonized, but it does not appear to be predominant in countries looking for the virus outside of South Africa. In the United States, regulators are waiting for data from a large late-stage clinical trial at AstraZeneca Oxford, which will report results in March.

