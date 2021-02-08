Health Chief Rejects Serum Passport Ideas





Health officials have rejected the possibility of applying World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine passport regulations to travel abroad, as there is still no evidence that the vaccine is completely effective in preventing Sars-CoV-2 infection. Research on the Covid-19 vaccine has not been completed, but it is believed to be effective in preventing Covid-19 infection to some extent, so if it is currently approved for use in humans, the Disease Control Agency’s Opas Karnkawinpong The director said. “Covid-19 vaccines are allowed in Thailand and other countries, but at this time no one knows the answer to the important question of whether these vaccines are 100% effective in preventing Covid-19.” Dr. Opas said. He said that when it comes to traveling from one country to another, all countries must comply with the WHO’s 2005 International Health Regulations. He said the best international agreement on travel during the Covid-19 pandemic is still 14 days of quarantine. He responded to a call for Thailand to adopt the vaccine passport regulations used by travelers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier last week, the Joint Standing Committee of Commerce and Industry (JSCCIB) will consider issuing a Covid-19 vaccine passport to Thais vaccinated with Covid-19 for use as a certificate when traveling to other countries. I requested the government to do so. Dr. Opus said the Ministry of Public Health had already consulted with WHO on the possibility of applying the vaccine passport principle. “The reason is that we don’t yet have enough information to conclude that Covid-19 vaccinated travelers have no chance of spreading the virus to others,” he said. .. “It remains uncertain how long such Covid-19 shots will last, and even how many repeat shots will actually be needed.” Vaccine passports are currently used for certain types of infections, such as yellow fever, he said. JSCCIB member Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the Thai Industry Federation, said last Wednesday that foreigners with similar Covid-19 vaccination certificates also had a strict Covid-19 when entering Thailand to promote tourism. He said he should be allowed to circumvent control measures. He also suggested that the government make Covid-19 vaccination a national agenda item and that the tourism sector receive the vaccine first in July. He said people working in the tourism industry should be included in the top priority group.

