Artificial intelligence can tell if an uninfected person will die of COVID-19 with 90% accuracy





A new artificial intelligence algorithm developed by the University of Copenhagen can tell surprisingly accurately whether a person will die if infected with a novel. Coronavirus.. by Eurek Alert!After analyzing the data of about 4,000 Danes suffering from COVID-19, the accuracy rate of the evaluation is about 90%. Health experts want to understand which members of the population should be vaccinated first and use the tools to make more effective deployments in the second wave of occurrence around the world. I’m out. In addition, the model was able to predict with approximately 80% accuracy which patients would need a respiratory tract if infected. This information helps doctors better care for their patients by knowing who needs the machine almost immediately, and hopefully saves lives in the process. Health professionals want to be able to combine infection rate patterns with population health data to predict which hospitals to send respiratory organs to avoid shortages in the event of a sudden outbreak. “We have begun to develop a model to assist the hospital. During the first wave, they were afraid that patients in the intensive care unit would not have enough respiratory organs. Our new The findings can also be used to carefully identify who needs the vaccine, “explained Mads Nielsen, a professor of computer science at the University of Copenhagen. Artificial intelligence has become dependent on several factors that are already well known to be at risk of serious COVID-19 infection, such as weight and age. However, there were some less obvious risk factors. “Our results, of course, show that age and BMI are the most decisive parameters of how seriously a person is affected by COVID-19, but in men, hypertension. Or, if you have a neurological disorder, you are more likely to die or end up with a respiratory tract, “Nielsen added. Heathcliff O’Malley / Getty Images

The order of importance of those that affected mortality was BMI, age, hypertension, being male, presence of neurological disorders, COPD, asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. That said, Nielsen warned that artificial intelligence wouldn’t be able to replace doctors’ evaluations, but he believes it would be a substantial help. The coronavirus infects more than 106 million people worldwide and kills about 2.3 million people. In the latest COVID-19 news, an Israeli hospital expressed hope that it would find a cure for the disease after seeing a 95% survival rate for those who received the experimental drug. Inquisitor..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos