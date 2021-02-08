Boulder County reports 64 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths – Boulder Daily Camera





Boulder County recorded 64 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, but there were no new deaths. According to the Boulder County Public Health Service, the new number of cases of coronavirus will bring the total number of people in Boulder County to 17,759. Coronavirus dashboard.. The death toll remained at 234. There are 491 residents in Boulder County who have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday, 29 people were admitted to Boulder County for COVID-19. The average positive rate for the current 5 days was 3.6%. A total of 9,393 residents of Boulder County are fully vaccinated. The first vaccination was 20,496 and at least one vaccination was 29,889. At the University of Colorado at Boulder, three positive tests were recorded during Friday’s test, according to the university’s online. Coronavirus dashboard.. The campus also conducted 53 diagnostic tests and 561 monitoring tests. There was no campus isolation space in use. Since January 4, there have been 219 positive results. 14,202 monitoring tests. And 3,132 diagnostic tests. Throughout the school year starting August 24, 1,944 positive test results were obtained. Across the state, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 405,289 cases. Of these, 5,731 died, of which 5,454 died from COVID-19. 22,306 people were hospitalized and 2,452,636 were tested.

