Women Share Story on National Black HIV / AIDS Awareness Day





African Americans make up about 13% of the US population, but live disproportionately with HIV, accounting for 42% of new cases.

Jacksonville, Florida — Only a few decades ago, the virus that infects HIV and causes AIDS can be sentenced to death. Although not a tragedy in the past, the disease is still imbalanced in one community. Mary Gren has lived with HIV for 30 years and shared her story on February 7th, National Black HIV / AIDS Awareness Day. "I found myself positive because I was able to take the drug immediately, less than a year after contacting a positive person," Glenn said. "Currently, you can often take one tablet once a day to manage the virus properly. The goal of treatment is to keep the viral load in the bloodstream undetectable. That's it, "said Dr. Mohammed Reza, an infectious disease specialist who is the medical director of CAN Community Health in Jacksonville. According to Reza, the goal of treatment is that the viral load will be so low in the bloodstream that infected people will not be able to spread it. He also states that measures can be taken to prevent HIV transmission. "PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis. Simply put, it's like contraception, but it prevents HIV. It's a once-daily tablet that, if taken consistently, can infect HIV. You can reduce your risk by 99%. " According to Reza, African Americans make up about 13% of the US population, but live imbalanced with HIV, accounting for 42% of new cases. Glenn receives this message when he enters his 30th year of living with the virus. "In my story, it's about testing your ideas so you know if you're positive," Glenn said. The AIDS Research Center at Emory University reports that one in two gay or bisexual black men will be infected with HIV in their lifetime.







