Researchers use VR to assess cognitive abilities in a real-world environment





Virtual reality isn’t just for games. Researchers can use virtual reality (VR) to assess participants’ attention, memory, and problem-solving abilities in real-world settings. By using VR technology to find out how people complete their daily tasks, such as creating shopping lists, researchers find clinical groups struggling with executive functions to manage their daily lives. I can help you better. Lead author Zhengsi Chang is a PhD student working in the lab of Dr. Daniel Krawczyk, Deputy Director of Centrefor Brain Health®. The team, along with Brandon Pires, a researcher at Texas Tech University’s Center for Health Sciences, can use VR to effectively test the executive function load of participants, or can be handled by humans to achieve their goals. I investigated the amount of information.Their findings are recent Human Behavior Report Computer.. Researchers have adopted the “kitchen test” of the virtual reality functional capacity evaluation tool (VRFCAT). Participants plan a trip to the grocery store by comparing the ingredients in the kitchen cabinet with the list of recipes. Creating a shopping list is a daily task, so you need to have an accurate picture of participants’ daily working memory and performance. “Function-driven tasks using VR technology can help balance ecological relevance with experimental control,” says Chan. In the virtual kitchen, 42 healthy adult college students remembered a lot of ingredients from the recipe list. Participants then navigated the kitchen to check the ingredients and tried to remember the ingredients they found. They went back to the recipe list and erased all the ingredients they didn’t need at the store. After checking the shopping list, participants picked up their wallets and left the virtual kitchen. To test the executive function load, researchers increased the number of materials and recipes they remembered. Participants took time to complete their shopping list when they needed to learn more material. This is in line with researchers’ predictions that increased functional load reduces participant task performance, suggesting that this VR evaluation can effectively test executive function load. Computers in Human Behavior Reports Volume 2, August-December 2020, 10035 Researchers were surprised that the working memory of participants had nothing to do with task execution status. “People spend the same amount of time on tasks and get the same number of errors, but they can have completely different working memory capacities,” Chan said. Upon further analysis, the researchers found that participants were actually switching strategies as executive function load increased. Some participants tried to memorize as many ingredients as possible before looking at the recipe, while others frequently switched between searching the cupboard and looking up the recipe list. This strategic switch explains why researchers did not see the relationship between performance and participants’ working memory. This study shows that our strategy has a dramatic impact on our capabilities. Entering a planned and prepared task will help you get the most out of your brain and significantly improve your performance. Participant performance reflects their executive function and supports the idea that researchers’ VR ratings can effectively test the load of executive function on participants. “ Dr. Daniel Krouchik, Deputy Director of Brain Health Center Researchers want to use VR evaluation to help people suffering from executive dysfunction. “We used VR technology to create executive function assessments that could be used in neuropsychology to understand how veterans and other clinical populations manage their daily lives,” said Chan. I will. Source: Journal reference: Chan, Z. , et al.. (2020) Functional performance for virtual reality tasks with different executive load loads. Human Behavior Report Computer.. doi.org/10.1016/j.chbr.2020.100035..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos