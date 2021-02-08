COVID-19 cases declined locally and state on weekends





Chippewa County reported one death from COVID-19 on Sunday. This is an individual in the 75-79 year old category. Stearns County reported the death of an individual in the 75-79 year old category on Saturday. In 2 days: 45 new cases were reported in Stearns County. Kandiyohi County reported 10 cases. Big Stone County reported 7 cases and Renville County reported 6 cases. Meeker County reported five cases. Chippewa County reported 4 cases. Lac qui Parle and Pope counties each reported two cases. Redwood, Swift, and Yellow Medicine counties each reported one. Related: See Coronavirus Throughout the state, there were 1,944 newly reported cases in two days. The cumulative total of states is 468,118.



Of the cumulative number of cases, 36,959 are healthcare professionals. There were 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, currently a total of 6,299 deaths. Most of the deaths were 3,971 and occurred in long-term care or living support facilities, of which 5,219 were over 70 years old. This information was included in the latest Minnesota Health Department. Daily status update, Released daily at 11am. The published data is as of 4:00 pm the day before. The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths of residents confirmed to live in local counties since the beginning of the pandemic are as follows: Big Stone County: 483; 3 dead

Chippewa County: 1,344; 34 dead

Kandiyohi County: 5,682; 73 dead

Lake Pearl County: 669 huts; 16 dead

Meeker County: 2,036 cases; 33 dead

Pope County: 761; 5 dead

Redwood County: 1,439; 27 dead

Renville County: 1,420; 40 dead

Stearns County: 18,404; 198 dead

Swift County: 867; 18 dead

Yellow Medicine County: 963 cases; 17 deaths The state is still reporting Daily vaccination Numbers. The vaccine is not yet widely available, but it is targeted at a specific population. According to a report available on Sunday, 525,236 people received a single dose and 147,321 completed the two-shot vaccine series across the state. According to figures available on Sunday, the number of individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in the local county is: Big Stone: 1,036

Chippewa: 1,465

Kandy Yohi: 5,251

Talking Lake: 1,157

Meeker: 2,558

Pope: 1,651

Redwood: 1,766

Renville: 1,607

Stearns: 20,565

Swift: 1,540

Yellow Medicine: 1,613 The vaccine data web page is updated daily at 11:00 am, but it can take up to 48 hours for the data to be reported to the state and processed. As a public service, we have published this article to everyone, regardless of their subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider supporting local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.

