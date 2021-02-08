Nocturnal exposure to artificial light associated with increased risk of thyroid cancer: study





Washington, February 8: New studies suggest that people living in areas with high levels of outdoor artificial light at night may be at increased risk of developing thyroid cancer. This finding comes from a study published early online in the American Cancer Society’s peer-reviewed journal, CANCER. Over the past century, the night view of the city, in particular, has changed dramatically due to the rapid growth of lamps. Epidemiological studies have also reported an association between increased levels of nighttime light measured by satellite and increased risk of breast cancer. Qian Xiao, Ph.D., Center for the University of Texas Health Sciences, because some breast cancers may share a common hormonal dependence base with thyroid cancer. The team, led by the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Survey participants recruited American adults aged 50 to 71 from 1995 to 1996, developed nocturnal and subsequent thyroid cancer. Inflammation of the thyroid gland associated with anxiety disorders, research results. Investigators analyzed satellite imagery data to estimate nighttime light levels in participants’ residences and examined the state’s cancer registry database to identify diagnoses of thyroid cancer by 2011. .. Of the 464,371 participants followed for an average of 12.8 years, 856 were diagnosed with thyroid cancer (384 in men and 472 in women). The highest quintile was associated with a 55 percent increased risk of developing thyroid cancer when compared to the lowest quintile of night light. This association was primarily caused by the most common form of thyroid cancer, called papillary thyroid cancer, which was stronger in women than in men. Women were more associated with localized cancers that did not spread to other parts of the body, whereas men were more associated with more advanced stages of the cancer. The associations appeared to be similar among participants with different sociodemographic characteristics and obesity indices at different tumor sizes. Researchers said additional epidemiological studies were needed to confirm their findings. Once confirmed, it is important to understand the underlying mechanism of the relationship between night light and thyroid cancer. Scientists have noted that night light suppresses melatonin, a modulator of estrogen activity that can have important antitumor effects. Night light can also lead to disturbances in the body clock (or circadian rhythm), which is a risk factor for various types of cancer. Cancer, its treatment may accelerate the aging process in young patients: research. “As an observational study, our study was not designed to establish a causal relationship, so it is unclear whether high levels of outdoor light at night increase the risk of thyroid cancer. Our study motivates researchers to further investigate the relationship between nocturnal light and cancer and other diseases, given the well-established evidence supporting its role, on nocturnal light exposure and ambient turmoil. I hope that, “said Dr. Xiao. “Recently, efforts have been made to reduce light pollution in some cities, and future studies need to assess whether and to what extent such efforts affect human health. I believe, “concludes Dr. Xiao. (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from a syndicated news feed. LatestLY staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos