J & J vaccine effective against COVID-19 variant





Professor Glenda Gray said plans to promote the local deployment of the vaccine will be announced in the coming days.

The illustrated photo of the photo in this file, taken on November 17, 2020, shows a vial with the COVID-19 vaccine sticker and a syringe with the logo of the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. Photo: Justin Thalys / AFP

A single-dose vaccine from Cape Town-Johnson & Johnson has been shown to be 85% effective in severe or severe cases of COVID-19. More than 44,300 participants have been enrolled in clinical trials conducted in the United States, here in South Africa, and Latin America. One-third of the participants are over 60 years old. Professor Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the study, said the vaccine was effective in providing protection against a second, more infectious variant. “What happened in South Africa may be said to have been consistent in all countries and regions, including South Africa, where all cases were due to new variants. This is the sampling and data of available data. Based on about 95% of the sampled is the V135 variant. ” Gray said plans to promote local deployment of the vaccine will be announced in the coming days. “We are proposing to expand our research as we are waiting for the vaccine to be approved in South Africa. During the study, healthcare professionals are rapidly getting sick and hospitalized. Not only will it help prevent it, but it will also help you understand the vaccine when deploying it in South Africa. ” On Sunday night, the government announced that the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was put on hold after data showed that it provided minimal protection against mild to moderate infections caused by predominant mutants. did. Health Minister Zwelli Mukize said the government would wait for scientists to advise on the best way to go. Download the Eyewitness News app to you iOS Or Android Terminal.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos