Health Minister directs Covid-19 to be managed promptly | Health





After hearing reports from the local government, Health Minister Long said the two outbreaks in the Van Dong and Dong Triu districts of Quang Ninh province are basically controlled thanks to rapid processing and tracking. He appreciated the state’s efforts to reduce the development of Covid-19 and welcomed all forces working 24 hours a day to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Long suggested to the Quang Ninh government to take test samples to maintain zoning and follow-up measures and minimize Covid-19 development. In addition, state officials said loose blockades could be adopted in residential areas with 1,553 patients after all close contact F1 was discovered and quarantined. The ministry’s mission team has 55 ventilators, one RT-PCR tester, one mobile scan, and 5,000 personal protective equipment to assist in the fight against the state’s Covid-19. , Provided 2,000 biological test products. Nguyen Ti Han, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province, said in a meeting with the ministry’s mission team that from January 27, the first case of 1,553 Covid-19 community-infected patients who are employees of Van Dong Airport. Was confirmed. It records 47 positive cases, tracks 104,233 close contacts, including 3,454 contacts F1, and the rest are F2, F3, and F4. The local health sector has conducted 53,869 tests so far. In Covid-19 related news, leading professionals provided telemedicine nationwide for treatment consultations according to the requirements of the medical facility. Team leader Professor Nguyen Jia Bin said in remote diagnosis and consultation that the number of Covid-19 patients who are important in this new wave of local infections is decreasing, but people should behave in a relaxed manner. Said not. Statistically, 116 patients are being treated at a temporary hospital established at Hyzuon Medical College, two of whom are in critical condition and two of whom have a fever. At a temporary clinic in a medical center in Chi Linh, northern Hai Duong, 30 patients suffer from lung damage and breathing problems. Notably, 1,536 79-year-old patients who returned from the United States to Vietnam were treated for 25 days, but are still in crisis due to underlying illnesses such as high blood pressure. Professor Dao Xuan Co, Deputy Director of Hanoi-based Bachmai Hospital, reported on the development of Covid-19 in the northern province of Dien Bien, saying that a 300-bed temporary hospital was set up in a local medical center within 16 hours. Said. Numerous medical devices, including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and ventilators, were shipped from Bachmai Hospital to the state of Dien Bien. In addition, more than 30 professionals and healthcare professionals from Bachmai Hospital, the National Institute of Health and Epidemiology, the Department of Laboratory and Treatment, and the Department of Preventive Medicine arrive in Dien Bien to assist the local medical department in the fight against Covid. Did. 19. Vietnam’s Covid-19 aggregate increased to 2,005 after four additional Tan Son Nhat employees were tested positive for the deadly virus. According to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Management, the northern province of Hyzuon reported 19 more cases of community infections in Covid-19, while the central highland of Gia Lai reported one case on the same day. Was recorded. Written by Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan

