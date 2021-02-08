Ebola virus: The Democratic Republic of the Congo reported a new case of Ebola months after the last outbreak.





The woman was found on February 1 in the town of Vienna near the city of Butembo with symptoms of the virus and died in a hospital on February 3. She married a man who had been infected with the virus in a previous outbreak.

“The state response team is already working hard and will soon be supported by a national response team visiting Butembo,” the ministry said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which supports response efforts, states that it is tracking the contacts of more than 70 women. The place she visited is also disinfected.

It is not yet clear whether this case marks the beginning of a new outbreak or a manageable relapse from the previous outbreak. Samples from women were sent to the capital Kinshasa to confirm links to previous outbreaks.

“It is not uncommon for sporadic cases to occur after an outbreak,” WHO said in a statement. WHO epidemiologists are conducting on-site investigations, adding that ongoing anxiety in the area has hampered emergency response efforts. The emergence of more cases can complicate eradication efforts COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears , Which infected 23,600 people and killed 681 people in the DRC. The coronavirus vaccination campaign is scheduled to begin earlier this year. But the Ebola vaccine and well-trained health care system mean that even urban areas are in a better place than ever for the country to cope with outbreaks. Ebola has a much higher mortality rate than Covid-19, but unlike the coronavirus, it is not transmitted by asymptomatic carriers. And the lessons learned from fighting those multiple outbreaks helped efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, experts say. Recurring problems The DRC has declared the end of the 10th outbreak of Ebola Last June, And the 11th outbreak in another area Last November. Ebola virus disease, among other symptoms, can cause fever, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, and diarrhea. It is transmitted through contact with body fluids of infected animals or infected people. The equatorial forest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is a breeding ground for Ebola. The disease killed nearly 2,300 people between 2018 and 2020, recording the second-largest outbreak of Ebola in the world. Since the virus was first discovered near the Ebola River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1976, there have been 11 outbreaks in the country. This is more than double that of other countries. In addition, ongoing militia violence in the northeast, including attacks on health centers, has killed residents and health care workers. In 2019 alone, nearly one million people will be displaced, making access to health care and prevention even more difficult, according to UN agencies.

