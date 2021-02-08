We know what we don’t know about the Covid-19 vaccine

The hope that the coronavirus pandemic will end slowly but smoothly has been shattered in recent weeks as more and more people have been vaccinated against Sars CoV2. The emergence of coronavirus mutants means that the vaccination path is flooded with known and unknowns.

Former US Secretary of State Donald Rumsfeld He said in 2002: “There is a known unknown, that is, what we know now, what we do not know.”

In fact, many scientific studies are based on investigations of known unknowns.

So where is the unknown path to coronavirus vaccination? Now, the first thing to say is that one of the original unknowns, the length of time it takes to develop a vaccine against a whole new disease, is much faster than anyone dared to think in March 2020. It means that the answer was effective.

Mutations in coronavirus microorganisms have always been on the card as known and unknown. Respiratory viruses such as the flu never stay still. Therefore, we need an annual influenza vaccine consisting of three different influenza variants. Despite the scientific views of the experts, this is still only the best guess as to what works.

The overall efficacy of coronavirus vaccines that have already been approved for use may be slightly diminished, but there is still strong evidence that existing vaccines work well against emerging mutations. But it didn’t stop scientists trying to update the vaccine to be more effective against the mutations being seen. And, fortunately, it is unlikely to include the large-scale, long-term medical trials of the kind needed to produce the original coronavirus vaccine.

Professor Andy PollardThe University of Oxford told the BBC that adjusting the vaccine is a relatively rapid process and requires only a small trial before deployment.

“I think the actual work involved in designing a new vaccine is basically just switching the gene sequence of the peplomer, so I think it’s very quick. Next, there’s manufacturing and small research to do, so all of this. Can be completed in a very short period of time, and autumn is the time when really new vaccines will be available, “he said. The renewed vaccine may be given to people in the form of single dose boosters.

Tightly binds to our cells

The UK first identified a “variant of concern”. It was found to be up to 70% more infectious than the original virus.Then other related variants South Africa And Brazil.. They had a mutation called E484K, the so-called “escape mutation”, which caused more surprises.

Escape mutations are mutations that can evade neutralizing antibodies and reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

by Claire Crosan, Virologist Glasgow Caledonian UniversityScientists are particularly interested in mutations that occur in viral peplomers, especially in the receptor binding domain (RBD) of peplomers. This section of the virus latches on our cells and initiates infection. Mutations in RBD help the virus bind tightly to cells and increase infectivity.

“The immunity that develops against the coronavirus after vaccination or infection is primarily due to the development of antibodies that bind to RBD. Mutations in this region allow the virus to avoid or partially avoid these antibodies. Yes, this is why it is called “escape mutation”. E484K is one such mutation, “she says.

Scientists cannot track every mutation that appears. However, it is important to study the combined effects of multiple specific mutations, especially those that may “escape”, rather than studying individual mutations alone.

These are some of the currently unknown unknowns regarding coronavirus vaccination. It’s a constantly changing picture.

For now, the most important thing you can do is roll up and get vaccinated as soon as you receive the invitation.

