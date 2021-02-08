Living near an artificial nightlight increases the risk of thyroid cancer





According to a new study, people living in areas exposed to high levels of artificial light at night may be at increased risk of developing thyroid cancer later in life. The latest report, published online in a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, examines the effects of nighttime lighting. Due to rapid industrialization, the presence of artificial lighting is increasing, especially in urban areas. In addition, in previous epidemiological studies, High levels of satellite-measured night lighting and breast cancer risk.. Night lighting and thyroid cancer investigation Because some forms of breast cancer share a common basis for hormone dependence Thyroid cancerQian Xiao, Ph.D., Department of Public Health, University of Texas Health Science Center. The research team led by the research team investigated whether nighttime lighting also affects the development of thyroid cancer in later years. Participants in the NIH-AARP diet and health study of American adults aged 50 to 71 years during the 1995-1996 study participated in their study. To assess nighttime lighting conditions, researchers examined satellite imagery data to assess participants’ residences. They also reviewed the state’s cancer registry database to identify participants in a study diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2011. read more: People with anxiety disorders may have thyroid inflammation Of the 464,371 participants included in the study, followed for an average of 12.8 years, the researchers found 856 cases of thyroid cancer-384 men and 472 women. Comparing the data with the lowest quintile of night lighting (one of the five parts), the highest quintile of the study showed a 55% higher risk of developing thyroid cancer. In addition, the study reveals that this association was dominated by papillary thyroid cancer, the most common form of thyroid cancer. It was also pointed out that this is more common in women than in men. However, in women, this association is strongly indicated as a localized cancer with few signs of spreading to other parts of the body. On the other hand, the links found also led to more advanced stages and forms of cancer. The researchers also noted that the association appeared unaffected by various tumor sizes, sociodemographic backgrounds, and body mass index (BMI). Needs additional epidemiological studies In their report, researchers emphasized the need for additional research to confirm the relevance they found.Once confirmed, this can shed light on the relationship between Night lighting Mechanisms that allow the development of thyroid cancer and this condition. One possibility pointed out in this study is that nightlights suppress melatonin. Melatonin is speculated to have properties that regulate estrogen activity and prevent tumor growth. Another possibility is that nighttime artificial lighting disrupts the human body’s internal clock or its circadian rhythm, affecting sleep patterns and being a risk factor for various types of cancer. “As an observational study, our study was not designed to establish a causal relationship,” Xiao said. In the statement.. “Therefore, it is unclear whether higher levels of nighttime outdoor lighting increase the risk of thyroid cancer.” But she also has documented evidence of the role of nighttime light exposure in the body clock. He added that his presence may motivate other researchers to work on the relationship between nighttime lighting and thyroid cancer. Related article: Studies show that light pollution increases night activity of disease-carrying mosquitoes Check out more news and information about cancer At Science Times.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos