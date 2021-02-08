Zinc may be a problem solver for people trying to get pregnant during the coronavirus





New studies suggest zinc supplements for both men and women. Trying to get pregnant It can help the reproduction of the coronavirus during a pandemic. Zinc may help prevent mitochondrial damage in young eggs and sperm cells. This study was published in the journal “Reproductive Sciences”. The Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit people’s physical and mental health, has also been reported to affect the fertility of men and women. New research has found ways to combat the negative effects of pandemics on fertility. Researchers at Wayne State University School of Medicine, who led the study, also reported that zinc may boost immunity to the virus. In “The Potential Role of Zinc in the Covid-19 Disease Process and Its Potential Reproductive Effects,” Husam Abu-Soud, PhD, Associate Professor of the Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology and CS Mott Growth Development, benefits In addition to, he states: Couples trying to become pregnant during a pandemic can boost their immunity and fight the viral disease process of Covid-19 by supplementing all adults with up to 50 mg of zinc per day. Dr. Abu-Soud and co-author Ramya Sethuram, Fellow of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and medical student David Bai reviewed the pathophysiology of Covid-19, especially in relation to reproductive function. They found that cytokine storm-related zinc depletion (inflammation, tissue damage, and immune system overreaction that causes possible organ failure in the fight against Covid-19) causes mitochondrial damage and reactive oxygen species in immature eggs. Discovered that it can cause the accumulation of sperm. As a result, reproduction and conception can be impaired. Zinc has beneficial effects as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent and may prevent or reduce egg and sperm cell damage caused by the body’s immune response to the virus, Dr. Absaud said. The use of zinc may improve embryo quality and reduce pregnancy complications. He also said that zinc can boost immunity and benefit the general public in combating the process of viral illness. This element works by fighting oxidative cell damage. With widespread oxidative cell damage, zinc alone may not be sufficient to reverse the process. However, when supplements are given to people infected with Covid-19 before the cytokine storm phase, zinc improves mild and early stage disease progression by suppressing viral replication and preventing cell damage as an antioxidant. May help you. .. Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.



