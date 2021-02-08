Covid-19 LiveUpdate: New US Cases Below 100,000





David hall Newly reported cases of coronavirus in the United States fell below 100,000 for the first time this year, and hospitalizations continued to decline as vaccination rollout accelerated. The United States reported just under 87,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and released earlier Monday. The data may be updated later. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 27 million people in the United States have been Covid-19-positive, accounting for more than a quarter of all confirmed cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins data. According to the Covid Tracking Project, hospitalizations with Covid-19 fell to 81,439 as of Sunday, the 26th consecutive day of decline. The number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in the intensive care unit has also decreased. As of Sunday, there were 16,616 Covid-19 patients in ICUs nationwide, the lowest level since November 19, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The United States also reported that the number of deaths per day from the disease was the lowest since the beginning of this year. According to Johns Hopkins, the country has added more than 1,200 deaths to the death toll, bringing the total to more than 463,000. The supply of Covid-19 vaccine is still limited, but the state is increasing vaccination. About 9.5% of the US population receives at least one dose. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the proportion varies from state to state, ranging from about 6% of Alabama’s population to over 12% of Alaska’s population. During the week leading up to February 6, the United States received an average of 1.1 million daily doses. More than twice the average 433,000 daily a month ago. Meanwhile, highly infectious variants of the coronavirus are rapidly prevailing in the United States, causing Covid-19 cases to double each week. According to a study posted online Sunday. Study done by A group of academic and industry scientistsHas been posted to the preprint server and has not been peer-reviewed or published in scientific journals. However, the CDC predicted last month that a variant known as B.1.1.7 would release other strains of coronavirus between mid-March and late March, unless strong public health measures were taken to delay its spread. It is clear that it will overtake. Allows the vaccination program to be more widely deployed.

