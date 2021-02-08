The new SC Health Chief works to build confidence in the COVID vaccine

Columbia, South Carolina (WIS)-Dr. Edward Shimmer, leader of the South Carolina Public Health Organization, knows that the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine faces major challenges.

According to new data, more than 68% of South Carolina residents want the COVID vaccine, but in some rural areas that number has dropped by as much as 20 points.

The· Newly Recognized Director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment I want to change that.

Shimmer said Friday he wanted to prioritize confidence in the vaccine. Shimmer said there was a gap not only in the knowledge of vaccines, but also in their availability. Therefore, one of his first instructions to DHEC staff was to begin work to address these disparities.

To that end, he says, it’s important to work with those communities.

“I asked the staff to make progress a top priority, to realize those relationships and to vaccinate those communities,” he said.

According to Shimmer, DHEC does this by leveraging resources already in place.

“Identify a community partner who can help you host a vaccination event,” he said. “In cooperation with local community leaders who are not only locally elected officials, but also informal leaders such as neighborhood association presidents and spiritual leaders, they are vaccinated and vaccinated. Identify the group you want. “

And DHEC said, “Rather than asking them to come to us, we need to vaccinate them.”

The agency is still working on a new online system that needs to simplify the vaccine registration process, Shimmer said. The setup took some time, but he said he hopes it will be completed within a week.

If you qualify, you can also schedule a reservation by calling the DHEC COVID-19 information line (1-866-365-8110). DHEC currently has 300 staff on its vaccine line.

Shimmer took over the agency and became the first doctor to lead the agency in 40 years, recognizing concerns about who needs to qualify for the vaccine and when.

Teacher groups are currently advocating the targeting of teachers for vaccines.

Shimmer says he is in favor of the possibility of raising teachers and school staff in Phase 1B. But he says there is a challenge to them that releasing the vaccine too soon can cause supply shortages.

“We have to prioritize and make some choices and try to identify the highest risk populations. We know that older people are at higher risk. Therefore, they are I think it makes sense to prioritize higher. “

Teachers are set to qualify when the next vaccine phase, Phase 1B, begins. There is no fixed date yet as to when that will happen.

Shimmer said he was optimistic that teachers would be able to get the vaccine by the end of the school year, but did not promise.

“We hope that by May, more people, including teachers and supporters, will be vaccinated,” he said. “But I don’t know how much vaccine we’ll get in the meantime, so I don’t want to promise I’m sure I don’t know.”

Johnson & Johnson has called on federal regulators to turn the vaccine, the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, into a green light. This is an easy-to-use option that allows you to increase your supply. It would help more South Carolinas get vaccinated at an accelerated pace, Shimmer said.

Earlier on Friday, the state’s Ministry of Education stated that all school districts in the state are currently preparing for or finalizing their final teacher vaccine plans.

