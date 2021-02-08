This anti-cancer drug may reduce mortality and accelerate recovery from Covid-19





Today, millions of people around the world are desperately waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine to put an end to the pandemic. However, it takes time to complete the vaccination program, during which the coronavirus continues to attack and kill people. However, scientists may have found solutions to reduce mortality and accelerate recovery time from illness. According to a new study, scientists have found that antineoplastic drugs may help reduce mortality and speed recovery after infection with the new coronavirus. Small clinical trials Release Journal Nature Communications. Researchers have discovered that a drug called “bevacizumab” may help patients suffering from a new coronavirus infection. “Very informative” Healthcare professionals have been using bevacizumab to treat different types of cancer since 2004. The drug slows the formation of new blood vessels by blocking a growth factor known as VEGF. Many COVID-19 patients have elevated levels of VEGF and have symptoms associated with this marker, such as excess fluid and pulmonary vascular disturbances. Therefore, researchers have designed a clinical trial to investigate the effects of a combination of drug and standard treatments to treat patients with severe coronavirus infections. The study was conducted in Italy and China by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden from February to April 2020. According to researchers Yihai Cao From the Karolinska Institute in Sweden: “Our findings show that bevacizumab and standard treatment are highly beneficial for critically ill Covid-19 patients and should be considered as a potential first-line treatment regimen for this group. It suggests that. “ The researchers included 26 COVID-19 patients with symptoms such as dyspnea, pneumonia, and hypoxemia. Participants in these trials were retrospectively collated with 26 patients with similar characteristics who received only standard treatment at the same hospital for approximately the same period. By the end of the 28-day follow-up period, 92% of those who received bevacizumab no longer needed the same oxygen support as before the study, compared to 62% who did not receive the drug. I did. The researchers also found that none of the patients who received bevacizumab died during the study, 65% recovered from the disease and were discharged within the follow-up period. In the control group, 3 people died and only 46% were discharged within 28 days. A small study also found that bevacizumab helped reduce the median duration of oxygenation to 9 days. However, according to another report, it is used by Tel Aviv-Yaski Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital). EXO-CD24 Covid-19 Treatment For patients affected by the coronavirus. Medical experts claimed that the hospital successfully treated 29 of 30 moderate to severe cases during the Phase I trial.

