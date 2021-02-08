





Gonsenhauser has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Most adults in the United States wash their hands, mask, Physical distance — According to the results of the national survey, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “Above all, the answers to this survey reflect how seriously the pandemic has overturned the lives of so many people.” Ian Gonsen Hauser, MD, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer told Healio Primary Care. See: Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Survey: Most Americans say they will continue to take health precautions after COVID-19.

Gonsenhauser et al. Surveyed more than 2,000 adults. The result is after the pandemic is over: 72% plan to continue wearing masks in public.

80% are still going to avoid the crowd.And

90% plan frequently wash hands Use a disinfectant. “I was surprised but not surprised,” Gonsenhauser said in the findings. “On the other hand, we understand the kind of trauma we all experienced in a pandemic and how it affects our positive thinking,” he said. “At the same time, I’m surprised that many people say they’ll keep doing these things. After the pandemic is over. It draws a picture that is a bit more optimistic than we might actually observe. “ Iahn Gonsenhauser

Gonschenhauser also noted the significant impact of precautionary measures on seasonal influenza. “Looking at what happened to the flu in the United States, it’s one of the best flu seasons we’ve ever seen,” said Gonsenhauser. According to the CDC, influenza activity is “abnormally low.” According to the latest data, of the 554,588 samples tested in clinical laboratories since September 2020, only 1,316 (0.2%) were positive for influenza. “If you can find a way to tell the story to people who don’t want to catch a cold or who don’t want to quit their job for a few days with the flu, people will understand these precautions because of the low flu rate. Can be. COVID-19 as well as a wide range Various virus infections.. “ reference: CDC. Weekly US Influenza Monitoring Report. 40th week. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#PublicHealthLaboratories.. Accessed on February 5, 2021. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Survey: Most Americans say they will continue to take health precautions after COVID-19. Accessed on February 5, 2021.

