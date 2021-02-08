Health
Women with learning disabilities are less likely to be screened
As the numbers show, less than a quarter of women with learning disabilities undergo important cervical screening in northeastern Essex.
Jo’s Trust, a cervical cancer charity, has the potential for lack of information accessible to people with disabilities and the awareness of some health professionals to promote low intake nationwide. It states that it is only part of the reason.
Women aged 25-49 are invited to screening every three years, and women aged 50-64 are invited every five years.
Of the 244 women with registered learning disabilities who were screened for cervical cancer in the NHS Northeast Essex CCG region, only 58 had a health checkup in 2019-20, according to NHS Digital data. did.
This is a 24% uptake compared to 78% of eligible women without disabilities.
Cervical screening requires tests to look for changes in cervical cells that may develop into cancer.
Take a small sample of cells from the cervix using a soft brush.
These figures exclude inadequate smear tests. In other words, I couldn’t read the cell properly and get the result.
Throughout the UK, only 34% of women with learning disabilities underwent a potentially life-saving health check last year, compared to 72% of other qualified women.
Ciara Lawrence, a learning disability and enthusiastic activist at the charity Mencap, said that many women with learning disabilities avoid screening arrangements due to lack of prior knowledge of the subject. I did.
“There isn’t enough accessible information about the smear test,” she said.
“We want women with learning disabilities to feel that they are not afraid to be screened.
“I also think that more women will want to participate if reasonable adjustments are made.”
Ciara, an ambassador for Jo’s Trust, often talks about her positive experience of having a cervical examination after a long postponement of her health examination.
She added: “When I was 25, I didn’t feel like it was right for me. I was scared and scared. I was in a relationship, but I didn’t feel ready.
“Then, in 2018, my family died of cancer at a very young age. She is 48 years old and has no age. I wanted to take a smear test.
“It’s only a few minutes and it can save your life. It’s very important.”
She added that some healthcare professionals do not have the proper training to communicate with women with learning disabilities and provide the care they need.
NHS numbers show that there is a greater difference in cervical screening rates between people with learning disabilities and the general population than screening rates for other types of cancer, such as breast and bowel cancer.
Imogen Pinnell, Health Information Manager at Jo’s Trust, said anxiety about the content of the test, lack of convenient appointments, and even past traumas could be a potential barrier to women undergoing cervical examinations. Said that.
However, while it is difficult for her to identify the exact reason behind the low uptake of people with learning disabilities, the lack of accessible and understandable forms of information for women in this group is “especially important.” He said it was a factor.
She further assumes that “people with learning disabilities do not have sex and are at low risk.
“We need to target healthcare professionals who are the gatekeepers of the service and help them understand some of the challenges.”
