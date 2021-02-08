Deaths increase to 1,943 as 598 patients fight COVID-19 at our hospital





Their latest dashboard confirms that NI currently has 1,943 deaths. The dashboard shows that nine people have died within the last 24 hours and three more have died outside that period. Meanwhile, another 296 people have been diagnosed with the virus in NI in the last 24 hours. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise Over the last seven days, that number has risen to 2,921. A total of 107,163 people were diagnosed positive with NI for COVID-19. Currently, there are 598 COVID-19-infected persons in NI Hospital, 60 of whom are receiving virus treatment in the ICU. And now there are 94 active COVID-19 confirmed outbreaks in NI Care Home. Woman in hospital The news was released after Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael McBride said he should place a high degree of confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine being deployed in Northern Ireland. Dr. McBride said that anyone eligible for the vaccine should feel free to be protected. He states: “AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine protects people and saves lives from Covid-19. “They have been independently and professionally rated as effective against predominant virus strains in Northern Ireland and elsewhere on these islands. They have been approved for the entire adult population. I will. “I know a small study suggesting that AstraZeneca may not be very effective against mild illnesses caused by South African viral variants. “Obviously, more research will be needed on the full efficacy of the vaccine against all mutants, but I would like to assure the people here on two important aspects. “First, South African variants are not predominant in the United Kingdom. In fact, there are no confirmed cases in Northern Ireland at this time. “Second, while protection from mild illness is clearly desirable, the most important purpose is protection from serious illness, hospitalization, and death. All vaccines that achieve that are successful vaccines. “Of course, we must take the emergence of new variants seriously. We can all play that role by taking steps to prevent the spread of all forms of the virus. “The emergence of new variants in recent months has re-emphasized the need for maximum vigilance. “The deployment of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines is very important. It gives us real hope to overcome this pandemic. “But this is not the time to relax, nor is it the time to imagine that all restrictions will soon be a thing of the past. “We protect ourselves from all variants of Covid-19 in the same way: staying at home, working from home as much as possible, and distance from others when going out. Includes keeping your hands, washing your hands, covering your face, etc .. It also includes avoiding busy closures with restricted ventilation. “The more this virus spreads, the more chances it has to mutate and produce new variants. We all play an important role in preventing it from spreading.”

