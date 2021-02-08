Cervical Screening Concerns | Bolton News





As the new numbers show, two in five women with learning disabilities have an important cervical examination in Bolton.

Jo’s Trust, a cervical cancer charity, has the potential for lack of information accessible to people with disabilities and the awareness of some health professionals to promote low intake nationwide. It states that it is only part of the reason.

Women aged 25-49 are invited to screening every three years, and women aged 50-64 are invited every five years. NHS digital data show 172 women with learning disabilities who are eligible for cervical screening in the NHS Bolton CCG region, with only 60 undergoing medical examinations in 2019-20. This is a 35% uptake compared to 68% of eligible women without disabilities. Cervical screening requires tests to look for changes in cervical cells that may develop into cancer. Take a small sample of cells from the cervix using a soft brush. These figures exclude inadequate smear tests. In other words, I couldn’t read the cell properly and get the result. Throughout the UK, only 34% of women with learning disabilities underwent a potentially life-saving health check last year, compared to 72% of other qualified women. Ciara Lawrence, an avid activist for the Mencap and Jo’s Trust charity with learning disabilities, said that many women with learning disabilities avoid screening arrangements due to lack of prior knowledge of the subject. I said there is. “There isn’t enough accessible information about the smear test,” she said. “We want women with learning disabilities to feel that they are not afraid to be screened. “I also think that more women will want to participate if reasonable adjustments are made.”

