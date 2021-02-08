Microorganisms and Mothers – Certain intestinal bacteria in mice can disrupt mother-child relationships

Perhaps nothing is more painful and confusing than a mother who ignores her children.

In 2017, approximately 675,000 children were victims of abuse in the United States. 75% were reported to have been ignored.. Early postnatal life is important to ensure proper physical and psychological development.Children ignored at this stage can experience Stunting as well as Behavior and learning issues.. What could overturn the basic instinct of a mother to care for her child?

Scientists have discovered many biological and environmental factors that can affect the maternal behavior of many types of mammals. Many of these studies point to a deficiency of the hormone oxytocin, which is released during childbirth and lactation. Promotes the bond between mother and child.. Defects in serotonin levelsAn important neurotransmitter that regulates mood and depression, it can also interfere with the mother’s instincts.

Recently led by a research team at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California. Janel Ayers We have reported new effects on maternal behavior resulting from unexpected causes: bacteria that live in the mother’s gut. Their intriguing research is Science Advances, Performed using mouse mothers and their offspring.

As a pharmacologist and microbiologist Indiana University School of Medicine,and Author of “I’m glad to see you: genes, reproduction, and the curious power that makes us us., ”I am studying the amazing effects of microbiota (microorganisms that live on and inside other organisms) on behavior. Ayers’ research has discovered new ways in which microbiota can radically change the behavior of mice. This includes basic instincts such as raising a mother.

Proper development of newborns depends on the microbial flora

New studies reveal a clear role for the gut flora in the proper development of newborns. Including humans.. Our intestines are home to trillions of bacteria, which are first introduced into the body by the mother during childbirth. Mice are often used by scientists to gain insight into the potential functions that the microbiota may have in humans.

By giving them high doses of antibiotics, researchers can create “sterile” mice that lack the microbiota. Alternatively, sterile mice can be used to create sterile mice.Sterile mice are slow growing and have many problems Immune system deficiencies and social behavior problems.. In addition to helping digest food and produce nutrients Neonatal gut bacteria regulate the production of insulin-like growth factor 1, An important growth hormone, promotes the proper development of bones and tissues.

In Ayers’ new study, she and her colleagues have discovered a new way in which gut microbes contribute to the bond between mother and child. For the first time, her research team discovered that the mother’s microbiota can affect her behavior in ways that are detrimental to puppies.Although it is widely accepted Infant microbiota is important for proper developmentThe effect of the mother’s microbiota on child-rearing behavior has not previously been considered.

The Ayers team managed several different types E. coli The mother who put the bacteria in a sterile mouse and housed it E. coli O16: H48 had a stunted puppy. Puppies born to these mothers had impaired insulin-like growth factor 1-mediated signal transduction and decreased fat and muscle development.

How Microbes Make Mothers Ignore Offspring

Some possibilities may explain their developmental delays, but researchers have not found behavioral problems in puppies that could lead them to consume less food than usual. In addition, the mother was producing milk normally. Further studies have suggested that stunting is the result of maternal negligence and that puppies become malnourished.Colonized mother E. coli O16: H48 spends less time on mothers’ actions such as nesting, grooming and breastfeeding.

The mother’s instinct to feed a puppy seemed to be erased by the hugging mother E. coli O16: H48.To confirm their hypothesis, researchers found their mother’s newborn puppy. E. coli O16: H48 takes care of adoptive mothers who show normal upbringing activities. The puppies raised by the adoptive mother grew normally. At least in the mouse E. coli O16: H48 makes a good mother worse.

The results of these surveys are Cerebral intestinal axis, This refers to a complex sequence of chemical signals sent by microorganisms in the intestine to the brain. Different types of gut flora have different chemical signals and contribute to the different behaviors observed between individuals. Evidence that the cerebrointestinal axis can also affect parenting underscores the importance of cross-generational microbial flora.

How future research will focus E. coli O16: H48 in the mother’s gut changes the mother’s behavior and which bacterial molecules are responsible. In a 2016 survey by another group, The oxytocin system can be regulated by the intestinal flora..However, the Ayers team did not discover a change in their mother’s oxytocin. E. coli O16: H48.Analysis E. coli The O16: H48 genome suggests that this bacterial strain may have adverse behavioral effects by altering levels of the maternal neurotransmitter serotonin.

It should be emphasized that there is currently no evidence of this. E. coli The lineage functions in humans as well as in mice, affecting the mother’s attention to young people. In addition, this study was performed using sterile mice. E. coli Bacteria.

Nonetheless, these findings warrant further research on how the human mother’s microbiota affects behaviors that may affect the welfare of children. Today, optimal baby care seems to require more than a baby’s diet. Future studies should also consider the composition of the maternal microflora. Doctors generally You can grow a healthy microbial flora Through regular exercise, as well as a wise diet containing abundant fiber and fermented foods.