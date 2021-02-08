Breast cancer in women outnumber lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world

According to a joint report, cancer is ranked as the leading cause of death in all countries of the world, and for the first time, breast cancer in women is the most commonly diagnosed cancer, overtaking lung cancer. Global Cancer Statistics 2020, From the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Data show that one in five men and women worldwide develop cancer in their lifetime, and one in eight men and one in eleven women die of the disease.

This article describes cancer incidence and mortality at the global level, depending on the level of gender, geography, social and economic development, with relevant risk factors and 10 major cancer types. I will explain the prospects for each prevention of. Over 70% of newly diagnosed cancer cases and cancer deaths.

Report displayed in CA: Cancer Journal for CliniciansShows that in 2020, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and about 10 million cancer deaths occurred. Breast cancer in women is the most commonly diagnosed cancer, with an estimated 2.3 million new cancers (11.7%), lungs (11.4%), colorectal polyps (10.0%), prostate (7.3%), and stomach (5.6%). %) Cancer.

Breast cancer incidence is increasing in countries with historically low breast cancer incidence. “Dramatic changes in lifestyle and construction environment affect the prevalence of breast cancer risk factors such as overweight, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, postponement of childbirth, reduced childbirth, and reduced breastfeeding. “It was,” the author said. “The increased prevalence of these factors associated with social and economic transitions has led to convergence into the risk factor profiles of transitional countries, narrowing the international gap in breast cancer prevalence.”

Breast cancer mortality among women in transition countries is significantly lower (29.7 per 100,000 and 55.9, respectively), but mortality among women in transition countries (15 per 100,000, respectively). It was even higher than 12.8). “Poor results in these countries are primarily due to late-stage presentations, so efforts to promote early detection and subsequent timely and appropriate treatment through the implementation of evidence-based resource stratification guidelines are urgent. Is necessary, “says Hyuna. Dr. Sung, lead author of the report and senior researcher at ACS.

Data show that lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, with an estimated 1.8 million (18%) deaths, followed by colorectal (9.4%), liver (8.3%), and stomach (7.7%). , Women’s breasts (6.9%) are dead. cancer. Lung cancer mortality is three to four times higher in transition countries than in transition countries, but given that 80% of smokers live in low- and middle-income countries, this is as the tobacco epidemic progresses. Patterns can change significantly. About two-thirds of lung cancer deaths worldwide result from smoking, so effective tobacco control policies and regulations can significantly prevent the disease.

According to the report, an estimated 28.4 million new cancer cases will occur in 2040, an increase of 47% from 2020 worldwide. Due to demographic changes, the incidence of cancer in transition countries is relatively higher (64% to 95%) than in transition countries (32% to 56%). The authors state that this can be exacerbated by an increase in risk factors associated with globalization and a growing economy. The authors warn that increased incidence can overwhelm the healthcare system if left uncontrolled. Efforts to disseminate proven cancer prevention measures and build a sustainable infrastructure for the provision of cancer treatments in transitional countries are critical to global cancer control.

The data in this report do not reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because it is based on previously collected cancer data, and the full extent of its impact in different parts of the world is currently unknown. According to the report, delays in diagnosis and treatment, including interruptions in screening programs and reduced availability and access to care, cause short-term reductions in cancer incidence, followed by advanced stages in some patients. Diagnosis and cancer mortality are expected to increase settings.

“The burden of cancer incidence and mortality is growing rapidly around the world, reflecting both the aging and growth of the population and changing prevalence and distribution of the major risk factors for cancer. Some of them are related to socio-economic development, “said Freddie Bray, BSc (Hons), MSc, and PhD, senior authors of the report and head of cancer monitoring at IARC. “Effective and resource-sensitive prophylactic and therapeutic interventions are suitable for diagnosing cancer. Coordinated integration into health planning reduces the global burden of cancer and is observed today. Helps narrow the apparent cancer inequality between transitional countries. ”

This press release was published on the American Cancer Society website on February 4, 2021.