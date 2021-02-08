Artificial intelligence tools fight new COVID-19 mutations

Along Jessica Kent

Artificial intelligence methods help fight new COVID-19 mutations by identifying the best potential vaccines to treat the virus. Research Published in Scientific Reports.

As COVID-19 begins to mutate in populations around the world, scientists are concerned that the mutation will minimize the effectiveness of the vaccine. Currently being distributed.. Recent variants of the virus in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil appear to spread more easily and can lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.

Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) Viterbi School of Engineering have set out to develop a new artificial intelligence method to combat the emergency mutation in COVID-19 and accelerate vaccine development.

The team used data from a bioinformatics database called the Immunope Epitope Database (IEDB). In this database, scientists around the world collect data on coronaviruses and other diseases.

IEDB contains over 600,000 known epitopes from approximately 3,600 different species, along with the Virus Pathogen Resource, a complementary repository of information about pathogenic viruses.

Newly developed artificial intelligence techniques are designed to speed up vaccine analysis and focus on the best potential preventive medicine therapies.

This method can be easily adapted to analyze potential mutations in the virus, allowing you to quickly identify the best vaccine possible. This can give humans a greater advantage over evolving mutations, and the model achieves a vaccine design cycle that took months or years in seconds or minutes.

When applied to the virus that causes COVID-19, AI tools quickly eliminated 95% of the compounds that could have treated the pathogen and identified the best option.

AI Assistance Act Predicts 26 Potentials Vaccine effective against coronavirus.. Of these, scientists have identified 11 of the best to build a multiepitope vaccine that can attack the peplomer used by coronavirus to bind and penetrate host cells.

Vaccines target areas of transmission or epitopes to destroy peplomers and neutralize the virus’s ability to replicate.

“This AI framework, which applies to the details of this virus, can provide vaccine candidates in seconds and quickly bring them into clinical trials for preventive medicine without compromising safety.” Said Paul Bogdan, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at USC Viterbi and the corresponding author of this study. “In addition, this can be adapted to help keep ahead of mutated coronaviruses around the world.”

With the new AI framework, teams can also build new multiepitope vaccines for new viruses in less than a minute and validate their quality in less than an hour. In comparison, the current process of controlling the virus requires the laboratory to multiply the pathogen, deactivate it, and inject the virus that caused the disease. This process can take a year or more as the virus continues to spread.

Researchers have found that if the virus that causes COVID-19 goes out of control with the current vaccine, or if a new vaccine is needed to combat other new viruses, their AI methods will be used for other viruses. I expect it to be useful for development. Rapid preventive mechanism..

For example, the researchers in this study used only one B-cell epitope and one T-cell epitope, but with larger datasets and more possible combinations, a more comprehensive and faster vaccine design tool. May be useful for the development of.

The study estimates that the model can make accurate predictions on over 700,000 different proteins in the dataset.

“The proposed vaccine design framework can address the three most frequently observed mutations and extend to address other potentially unknown mutations,” Bogdan said. ..



