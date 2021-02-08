Swelling or discoloration of the tongue may be another symptom of Covid





Other covid-19 research news is about colchicine, viral gene “recombination”, surveillance sequences, and more. USA Today: COVID Tongue Can Be A Rare Symptom of Coronavirus



“COVID tongue” and mouth ulcers may need to be included in what can be a huge list of coronavirus symptoms, says British researchers. Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, said that one in five COVIDs is less common, such as a skin rash that is not on the list published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health agencies. It states that it is showing symptoms. Specter, a researcher at the ZOECOVID Symptom Study, which encourages British people to report symptoms via the app, says swelling and discoloration of the tongue is another symptom he sees. (Bacon, 2/7) CIDRAP: A small study found that colchicine improves outcomes in COVID-19 patients



According to a randomized, double-blind clinical trial presented at RMD Open yesterday, colchicine appeared to be safe and effective in treating moderate to severe COVID-19 infections in inpatients. Patients who took cheaper medications commonly used to treat gout needed less oxygenation and hospitalization. (2/5) The New York Times: Coronavirus is a master of mixing its genome and worries scientists



In recent weeks, scientists have warned about new variants of the coronavirus that carry a small number of small mutations. Some of them seem to reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. But it’s not just these small genetic changes that raise concerns. Coronaviruses tend to mix large chunks of their genome when making copies of themselves. Unlike small mutations such as sequence typos, a phenomenon called recombination resembles a major copy-and-paste error in which the second half of a sentence is completely overwritten by a slightly different version. (Kamudi, 2/5) Modern Healthcare: New York Funds COVID-19 Surveillance Sequence



The New York City Department of Health and Congress have begun individual efforts to enhance COVID’s next-generation sequencing-based surveillance. On Wednesday, the New York City Department of Health issued an urgent procurement request to contractors to perform a whole-genome sequence of samples that tested positive. According to the request, which expires on February 5, 2021, “Contractors who can perform at least 96 sequences of positive COVID-19 tests per week at the time of contract notification and can ramp up to at least about 150 will be prioritized. After 4 weeks. Those who can generate and analyze data within 7 days, up to 350 sequences per week. (Han, 2/5) In other news related to covid research — Hill: Vaccination experts blame CDC for stealing COVID-19 tracking ideas



Vaccination experts have accused the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a company called Deloitte of stealing the idea of ​​a mass vaccination tracker. The August cease and desist letter obtained by the New York Times was $ 15 million after Tiffany Tate, creator of the vaccination tracker PrepMod, believed that the CDC and Deloitte had taken ideas from vaccination trackers and implemented them. Indicates that you are seeking compensation for damages. Proprietary Vaccine Management Management System (VAMS). (Ronas, 2/6) Statistics: CytoDyn’s chairman’s wife submits intention to sell $ 2.6 million in company stock



CytoDyn's chairman's wife reveals intention to sell $ 2.6 million worth of shares as CytoDyn prepares to disclose the results of long-term delayed clinical trials, including treatment of severe Covid-19 patients Did. (Feuerstein, 2/5)



