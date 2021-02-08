Covid-19: Bristol Community Surge Test Description





Image copyright PA media Image caption A test site has been set up at Emersons Green’s Bristol and Bath Science Park Additional tests for the Covid-19 variant have been deployed in Bristol and South Gloucestershire and are “highly recommended” to be tested in the absence of symptoms. Here’s what you need to know: What is the purpose of the surge test? The surge test is an additional community test deployment of people who are asymptomatic of the coronavirus. It aims to help scientists and public health officials learn more about the mutated Covid-19 mutants found in Bristol and South Gloucestershire. It also helps reduce the spread of infection by finding asymptomatic cases and encouraging people to self-isolate. What are they testing? Christina Gray, director of public health in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, said the case was first taken up as part of regular sampling. The test aims to identify additional cases of new mutations for “the science team to stay ahead of the virus,” Gray said. Who needs to take the test? Anyone over the age of 16 who has no symptoms of Covid-19 and lives or works in one of 24 zip code areas can take the test. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you should schedule a coronavirus test in the usual way. Government website.. Have mutations been found in those areas? The Bristol City Council said it would not reveal the location of the incident, but the list of regions does not necessarily mean that the variant is present in its zip code. Where can I take the test? Adults living or working in the designated zip code area are required to take one test in this two-week additional test. As long as you don’t have any symptoms of coronavirus, you can go to any of the three test sites that are open 7 days a week without reservation. Bristol and Bath Science Park, Dirac Crescent, Emersons Green, BS167FR. 09:00 to 16:00 GMT

Bristol City Council Test Center, 17-18 Wellington Road, BS29DA. 09:00 to 15:00

This test is a standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. It contains cotton swabs on the nose and throat and is sent to the laboratory for analysis. When and how do you get results? Most people receive the test results the next day, but it can take up to 3 days and the results will be sent by text or email via the NHS Test and Trace. If the test is positive, if you have symptoms, or if contact tracing is done after contact with a person who is positive for the test, you should self-isolate. If you receive a negative result, you should continue to follow the national blockade guidance. What is the Bristol case number? Surge tests in Bristol are conducted because the number of cases of coronavirus recorded in the city per day continues to decline. Gray said: "Fortunately, the infection rate is declining and we need to continue. "Our case rate has dropped by 6%. This is a really good drop and the southwestern R rate is now below 1." Ms. Gray reiterated that the surge test is not an outbreak control response, but a "survey response" that looks at what they can find and sends it to a national analysis. However, she said she expects the number of identified cases of mutated Kent variants to increase "as a great scientific focus is placed on actively searching for them."

