May borrow a little COVID recognition from Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks’ announcement of the COVID-19 diagnosis on March 11, 2020 may have influenced how some people understand their behavior against the virus and prevention.

The day after Hanks posted the news on social media, Associate Professor Jessica Gal Milick of Penn State University and Associate Professor Jessica Fitz Willoughby of Washington State University surveyed 682 people about their attitudes and behavior towards COVID-19. ..

Just under 90% of the people surveyed have heard about Hanks Social media posts About half of the group reported that it changed their attitudes and behaviors, saying he was infected with the virus.The results will be displayed in the journal Health communication..

“There is increasing research on how celebrity behavior and social media posts affect it. public health“Mirick, who is part of the Pennsylvania State University Donald P. Bellisario Communication College, says. “This survey differed in that we were able to start the survey very quickly and collect survey data within a day of Hanks posting the diagnosis.”

According to a survey, people who heard the news reported that Hanks’ diagnosis “revealed the reality of COVID-19”, gaining a better understanding of not only the seriousness of the situation, but also its susceptibility to disease. ..

According to the survey, almost half of the participants who heard the news during the survey reported various emotional reactions. The answers included “surprise, fear, anger, sadness, and hope.” Respondents who reported the changes said Hanks’ disclosure prompted them to seek more information and take stricter precautions.

“Celebrities can often have a greater reach than the average scientist, doctor, or health department,” says Myrick. “If they encourage positive changes in health behavior, it can serve as a de facto public health intervention.”

Half of the respondents who heard the news and said that Hanks’ diagnosis did not change their thinking or behavior reported that the actor believed he would recover from his illness. They also said they were already aware of COVID-19 and its effects and did not think Hanks’ announcement changed their view or intent regarding the virus.

Researchers conducted a statistical analysis to see if they could predict whether people’s attitudes and behaviors changed after learning Hanks’ diagnosis, and what features they could predict. The results showed that those who equated with Hanks or said they knew Hanks were more likely to change their thinking and COVID-related behavior with the announcement.

“When it comes to health information, people who usually say they trust celebrities, friends, family, or Donald Trump tend to say that Hanks’ announcement has led to positive behavioral changes,” Myrick said. say. “This suggests that public health officials and advocates may want to use these types of celebrity announcements to help reach people who may be difficult to reach. They are less dependent on news and scientists for health information. “

The day after the announcement, the study began so quickly that researchers were able to talk to some people who had not yet heard the news. Almost 4% of respondents reported not hearing the news about Hanks’ diagnosis. Researchers showed half of these participants a Facebook post where Hanks announced the COVID-19 diagnosis, and the other half a non-COVID Hanks post.

Researchers have found one notable difference between these groups. Those who read the COVID-19 post said they felt they were less able to evade the virus than the group that read the non-COVID-related Facebook posts. Knowing Hanks’ diagnosis, people may have thought that if Hanks couldn’t avoid COVID-19, despite his wealth and resources, they might not.

