Patients with periodontal disease COVID-19 are more likely to die: study





Regular brushing and maintaining proper oral care can play a major role in the fight against COVID-19, as patients with periodontal disease are nine times more likely to die from bugs, according to a new study. Can be fulfilled. A study of more than 500 patients also found that patients with periodontal disease were 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit and 4.5 times more likely to need a ventilator. Reported by Medical Xpress.. In addition, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology found that patients with coronavirus with poor gum health were at least three times more likely to experience complications. Blood markers that indicate inflammation in the body are significantly higher in patients with periodontal disease, suggesting that inflammation may explain an increased incidence of complications. Studies have shown that failure to maintain proper oral care can lead to fatal cases of COVID-19. Getty Images “The results of the study suggest that inflammation in the oral cavity can open the door to coronavirus and become more violent,” said the study’s co-author, Professor Lior Shapira of the Hebrew University of Israel. Says. “Oral care needs to be part of health recommendations to reduce the risk of serious COVID-19 consequences,” added Shapira, president-elect of the European Society of Periodontology. Periodontitis is a serious gingival disease that affects up to half of adults worldwide and can spread systemically if left untreated. COVID-19 is associated with a potentially fatal inflammatory response. During a coronavirus epidemic in Chula Vista, southern San Diego, California on February 5, 2021, healthcare professionals are caring for COVID-19 patients in the ICU room of the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. EPA / ETIENNE LAURENT The study, conducted in Qatar, included 568 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 between February and July 2020. Of them, 40 had complications such as admission to the ICU, mechanical ventilation, or death, but 528 did not. Other factors such as obesity index, asthma, heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure, and smoking were also considered in the complications of COVID-19. Data on blood levels of chemicals related to inflammation in the body were also obtained. Patients with periodontal disease COVID-19 were 8.81 times more likely to die than other patients, but were 3.54 times and 4.57 times more likely to end up in the intensive care unit or ventilator, respectively. “If a causal relationship is established between periodontitis in COVID-19 patients and increased adverse outcome rates, establishing and maintaining periodontal health can be an important part of the care of these patients. There is, “the author writes. One of the authors, Professor Mariano Sants of the Complutense University of Madrid, Spain, said that oral bacteria in patients with periodontitis can be inhaled and infect the lungs. “This can contribute to the exacerbation of COVID-19 patients and increase the risk of death. Hospital staff have identified COVID-19 patients with periodontitis and used oral disinfectants to prevent bacteria. We need to reduce infections, “he said. Shapira said the link between periodontitis and lung diseases such as asthma, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is well established. “This study adds further evidence to the link between oral health and respiratory status. Periodontitis is a common disease that can be prevented and treated,” says Shapira.

