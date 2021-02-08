Ludger’s Hall pharmacy deploys Covid-19 vaccine





Ludgershall’s pharmacy has been added to the list of venues offering coronavirus jabs to qualified individuals.

Central Street pharmacies are granted access to the Covid vaccine, but due to space constraints, it will be distributed at a nearby memorial hall.

Other pharmacies in the CCG region of Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire that have been deploying vaccines since February 4 are Shaunaks Pharmacy in Westbury and Avicenna Pharmacy in Swindon. Ibrahim Kadri, a pharmacist at Ludgershall’s pharmacy, said: “We are delighted to be able to participate in the latest stages of the vaccination program. “We are here for patients throughout these difficult times and will continue to do whatever we can to move forward.” These three sites will appear on the National Coronavirus Vaccine Reservation System, along with large vaccination centers at Salisbury City Hall and Bath Racecourse. Those invited to use the national booking system can choose the venue closest to their home or wait for a booking slot at a clinic run by a general practitioner. With the introduction of the pharmacy site, the total number of vaccine clinics in the region has grown to 27, consisting of 19 GP-led venues, two large vaccination centers and three hospital-based hubs. Unlike influenza vaccines, which are available upon request from many local pharmacies, coronavirus vaccines are only available to those contacted by the NHS. To date, more than 100,000 people in Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. As more people are vaccinated, the invitation list is expanded to reach people between the ages of 70 and 79 and those who are clinically very vulnerable. People in these groups who haven’t received the invitation yet have to wait for contact and don’t worry about being forgotten, CCG says. The regional NHS is currently on track to vaccinate qualified people and will meet the government’s goal of providing vaccines to all people in the top four priority groups by mid-February. People are required to make every effort to attend their appointments, and in situations where this is not possible, cancel at the earliest opportunity so that the slot can be offered to another qualified person. You will be asked.

