New Evola hemorrhagic fever threatened in Congo





Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Ebola, a deadly virus that has hit Africa in recent years, has once again threatened areas damaged by the violence of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Three months after the country’s health authorities declared the last outbreak. I was defeated. The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the wife of a farmer who survived the disease died in a hospital in Butembo, a 700,000 city in North Kivu, on February 3, three days after her first symptoms. A woman’s blood analysis in Butembo returned positive for the virus, the ministry said. The World Health Organization said in a statement that epidemiologists were investigating, more than 70 contacts of victims were confirmed, and disinfection of areas known to have been visited was underway. It is not immediately clear whether the victim’s infection was due to the outbreak of Ebola, which destroyed North Kivu for about two years starting in August 2018, killing more than 2,000 people.

Its occurrence, it is Declared Last June was the tenth and second worst record in the country, interrupted by repeated rebel violence and attacks on health workers in the region. The eleventh outbreak was declared in the western part of the country, killing 55 people, just as it had eased. Declaration of defeat November of this year. According to a WHO statement, a blood sample of a woman who died on February 3 was the main laboratory of the National Institute of Biomedical Sciences in Kinshasa for genome sequencing to identify the strain of the virus that killed her. Was sent to. The news of the infection, like many parts of Africa, came when the Democratic Republic of the Congo was fighting a new wave of infection with the coronavirus, which is already putting a serious burden on public health resources. It is too early to assess the severity of the new Ebola outbreak, but humanitarian groups operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been the worst in the history of the outbreak since Ebola was first discovered in 1976. He said he was afraid of the situation. As Zaire. The most recent outbreak is the fifth in the last four years in the country, which is more than three times as large as Texas. “We know that Ebola is prevalent in the region, but not surprisingly, we need to take immediate action to stop the spread,” said Mercy Corps, Operations Director, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Whitney Elmer, says. Charity.

Despite the recent development of a vaccine for Ebola, it remains one of the most deadly and contagious viruses. Most often, it is caused by person-to-person transmission through contact with the infected person’s body fluids and secretions. The risk of infection remains high after death. This means that the victim’s body should be handled by the person wearing the protective equipment and immediately buried. The· The worst Ebola epidemic ever From March 2014 to June 2016, I suffered from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in West Africa. More than 28,000 people were infected and more than 11,000 died.

