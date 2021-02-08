Health
Breakthrough in Melanoma: A New Life-Saving Treatment
In welcoming as one of the greatest advances in melanoma treatment since the advent of immunotherapy, new studies show that preoperative drug treatment is effective in preventing the fatal spread of the disease. I made it clear.
A study published in a prestigious journal today Nature medicinePooled data from six clinical trials in which preoperative drug therapy was given, known as neoadjuvant therapy.
Researchers find it effective to give stage III patients a short course of preoperative targeted immunotherapy, and the stronger the patient’s response to the treatment in the first 6-9 weeks, the more likely they are. I found that disease It will not recur after surgery. Notably, 75% of patients who responded well to preoperative dual immunotherapy had tumor recurrence after surgery in only 3%, and 97% are likely to be cured. Suggests.
“The neo-adjuvant approach is a new way to treat melanoma and is a breakthrough for patients with stage III bulky disease that has spread to the lymph nodes,” said Georgina Long, AO Professor, Joint Medical Director, Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA). Stated. Senior author of the study.
“We have overturned the rationale for’post-surgery drugs’. By using breakthrough new therapeutic weapons before surgically removing the tumor, this approach has proven effective in stopping the progression of melanoma and preventing its recurrence. Spreads to distant organs. “
The data in this study suggest that immunotherapy may work more effectively if immunotherapy is given before surgery rather than after surgery because of the presence of bulky tumors that provoke an immune response. The concept is similar to a detection dog trained by exposure to illegal drugs. They are more effective in detection if they know what they are looking for.
In addition to training the immune system to function more effectively against melanoma, neoadjuvant therapy also early assesses whether a patient is responding to a particular treatment and replaces it if necessary. Allows clinicians to make plans. It can also reduce the complexity of surgery.
Associate Professor Alex Menzies, MIA Oncologist and Lead Author of Research, said: “But Neoadjuvant therapy Stage III patients are not currently approved treatment criteria. Given the results of very promising clinical trials, we expect this to change in the end. “
The currently approved schedule is to first surgically remove the melanoma tumor and then perform targeted or immunotherapy (known as adjuvant therapy) after surgery. This approach halves the risk of recurrence of melanoma.But at the individual level Drug treatment Working.
“This study shows giving drugs Treatment Before Surgery It further reduces the risk of recurrence, prevents it from spreading to important organs such as the brain and liver, and saves more lives. We also know if the drug is working for individual patients, so we can direct subsequent treatment and follow-up accordingly, “says Menzies.
Professor Long added: “This early marker of patient response to treatment should be considered a new benchmark for rapid drug development in melanoma. This is a rapid study to understand why some patients do not respond to treatment. It’s also a great platform to help with.
Melanoma Institute Australia has been instrumental in testing neoadjuvants Drug therapy He is also a founding member of the International Neoadjuvant Melanoma Consortium (INMC).
This study is the first large-scale analysis of immunotherapy in neoadjuvant therapy for all cancers, and the results should pave the way for the use of preoperative immunotherapy in many other types of cancer. is. Australia has the highest incidence of melanoma in the world, with one diagnosed every 30 minutes, and it is estimated that 1,300 people will die of the disease in Australia this year.
This latest study focuses on patients with early-stage melanoma (stage III) and how to prevent their disease from progressing to advanced melanoma.Research also supports the transition medicine Development to Neoadjuvant Settings rather than increasingly complex and inefficient transfer settings.
“Treatment of patients with advanced melanoma who have metastasized to distant organs has come a long way in the last decade,” said Professor Richard Scholier, director of MIA co-medical care. “It’s exciting that patients in early stages also benefit from breakthroughs in research. If we can prevent these patients from progressing to stage IV or metastatic disease, we have a goal of zero deaths. It will be even closer to achievement. melanoma.. ”
Pathological response and survival with neoadjuvant therapy in melanoma: pooled analysis from the International Neoadjuvant Melanoma Consortium (INMC). Nature medicine.. DOI: 10.1038 / s41591-020-01188-3 , www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-01188-3
