NB COVID Summary: Two new cases, Zones 1 and 4, have relaxed restrictions at midnight

As of midnight Monday, restrictions in the Moncton and Edmundston areas were relaxed and public health reported two new cases. This is the lowest number of cases since New Year’s Day.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer, said Zone 4 in the Edmundston area will move from blockade to red alert levels and Zone 1 in the Moncton area will move from red to orange.

The Moncton area has been in the red stage of recovery since January 19th, and the Edmundston area has been in the most restrictive blockade stage since January 23rd.

In a livestreaming update on Monday, Russell said the change “does not mean that the virus has been eradicated, but that the risk of infection has been reduced, but the risk still exists and the risk of the variant. Still exists. ” .. “

Currently, there are 182 active cases in the state. (CBC News)

Both of the two new cases are in Zone 4 of the Edmundston region and are categorized as follows:

Individual 20-29

Individual 40-49

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,346. Since Sunday, 23 people have recovered, for a total of 1,143 recovery.

Twenty people have died and the number of active cases is 182. Seven patients are hospitalized, including two in the intensive care unit. A total of 210,917 tests were conducted from Sunday, 789 times.

To date, there are three confirmed cases of this subspecies. Two are Zone 2 in the St. John region and the other is the Miramichi region. Two of them are related to overseas travel and one is for traveling within Canada.

Fourth possible case Close contact with one of the confirmed cases was announced by Premier Brain Higgs on Friday. On Monday, Russell said public health was waiting for confirmation of the case, waiting for results from Winnipeg’s National Institute of Microbiology.

Red and Orange Review: Rule Reminder

Zone 4 in the Edmundston region will move to the red stage of recovery at midnight on Monday, and Zone 1 in the Moncton region will move to the orange stage.

A quick review of the rules for these phases. A complete list of rules is available on the government’s gnb.ca website.

Red rule

Residents only need to spend time within one household bubble. This can be extended to include caregivers, family members in need of support from someone in the household, and one other person in need of support, if desired.

Schools from kindergarten to grade 12 can be reopened with stronger health and safety measures.

In Zone 4, French-speaking schools will reopen on Tuesday and English-speaking schools will reopen on Wednesday.

In Zone 4, French-speaking schools will reopen on Tuesday and English-speaking schools will reopen on Wednesday. More retail stores are allowed to open in the operational plan, but salons, gyms and entertainment venues must remain closed.

The restaurant can only offer drive-through, takeaway and delivery options.

Orange rule

Residents can spend time with their families and an additional 10 people on a stable 10-person contact list. These people cannot change from one week to the next.

Businesses such as gyms, salons and entertainment venues may be reopened.

The restaurant’s dining room may also reopen, but the restaurant should keep a list of all diner names and contact numbers to help track contacts.

“Public conversation” about the seriousness of the variant

Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd said the government “very much” earlier this week. Public conversation with our population To help them understand how serious this variant is. “

As of Friday, public health did not yet have a transformation prediction to share, said spokesman Bruce McFarlane.

“Given that we’re still learning about the new variant and how it’s sent, there’s no formal modeling prediction available at this time,” he said in an email.

“We are working with our domestic partners to better understand what the introduction of new variants in New Brunswick will look like.”

variant It is more infectious than the coronavirus that caused most New Brunswick infections. The Chief Health Officer said it was more contagious than up to 30 to 70 percent.

Asked if New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard As the variant is in the state and updated now, McFarlane said confirmed cases of the variant would be “notified to the public as soon as possible.”

“It has not yet been decided whether these numbers will appear on the dashboard.”

What if you have sSymptoms

People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online..

Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:

Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

I have a runny nose.

headache.

A new onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea.

Children’s symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should do the following: