There is a problem with the laboratory model of the human blood-brain barrier

The cells used to study the human blood-brain barrier in the lab, unlike what they look like, have questioned nearly a decade of research, a new study reports.Epithelium derived from pluripotent stem cells misidentified as cerebral microvascular endothelium requires ETS factor to acquire vascular fate” PNAS From scientists at Columbia University Vagelos College, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine suggest.

The team will also discover possible ways to correct errors, study specific neurological disorders, and create more accurate models of the human blood-brain barrier to develop drugs that can overcome them. I raised my expectations for that.

“Cells from in vitro pluripotency sources need to be as similar as possible to those found in vivo at both transcriptional and functional levels in order to be a useful tool for disease research and therapeutic development. There are, “the researchers write.

“Recently, it has been reported that human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) differentiate into brain microvascular endothelial cells (ECs) with blood-brain barrier (BBB) ​​-like properties. These cells have since been reported. It has been used as a robust in vitro BBB model for drug delivery and mechanistic understanding of neurological disorders, but the exact cellular identity of these induced brain microvascular endothelial cells (iBMECs) is well explained. Not.

“Using a comprehensive transcriptome metaanalysis of previously published hPSC-derived cells validated by physiological assays, while expressing a cluster of genes associated with the neuroectoderm epithelial lineage (Epi-iBMEC). , Indicates that iBMEC lacks the functional attributes of EC due to a deficiency of vascular lineage genes). Overexpression of important endothelial ETS transcriptome (ETV2, very,and FLI1) Reprogram Epi-iBMEC into real endothelial cells that match the authentic endothelium at both the transcriptome level and some functional levels.

“This approach can ultimately be used to develop a robust human BBB model in vitro, similar to human brain EC in vivo, for functional research and drug discovery.”

“It is difficult to study the blood-brain barrier in humans, and there are many differences between human and animal blood-brain barriers. Therefore, it is very helpful to put a model of the human blood-brain barrier in the dish. “Masu,” said Dr. Dritan Agaliu, a collaborative research leader and associate professor of pathology and cell biology (neurology) at the University of Columbia at Bageros Medical College. ..

The in vitro human blood-brain barrier model, developed in 2012, is created by inducing differentiated adult cells, such as skin cells, into stem cells that behave like embryonic stem cells. These induced pluripotent stem cells line almost all types of endothelial cells that line blood vessels in the brain and spinal cord and form a unique barrier that limits the entry of antibodies, which are usually potentially dangerous substances. Can be transformed into a type of mature cell. , And immune cells from the bloodstream to the brain.

“Agalliu has previously noticed that these induced human brain microvascular endothelial cells, generated using the approach published in 2012, do not behave like normal endothelial cells in the human brain. “This raised my suspicion that the protocol for making barrier endothelial cells might have produced cells with the wrong identity,” says Agaliu.

“At the same time, the Weill Cornell Medicine team had similar suspicions, so we teamed up to reproduce the protocol and perform bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing of these cells.”

According to their analysis, the supposed human brain endothelial cells lack some of the important proteins found in natural endothelial cells and are a completely different type of cell (epithelium) not normally found in the brain. It became clear that they have more in common with.

The team also identified three genes that, when activated within induced pluripotent cells, lead to the creation of cells that behave like authentic endothelial cells. Agalliu continues that more work is needed to create endothelial cells that create a reliable model of the human blood-brain barrier. His team is working to tackle this issue.

“The misidentification of human brain endothelial cells can be problematic for other types of cells made from induced pluripotent cells such as astrocytes and pericytes that form neurovascular units,” Agaliu said. Mr. says. The protocol for generating these cells was created before the advent of good single-cell technology to reveal the identity of cells. “Cell misidentification remains a major issue that needs to be addressed in the scientific community to develop cells that reflect the cells found in the human brain. This allows us to use these cells for neurological disorders. You can study the role of genetic risk factors in the brain and develop drug therapies that target the correct cells that contribute to the blood-brain barrier. “