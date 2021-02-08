Has Israel just found a cure for Covid?

Along Abigail Kleinreichmann (Israel 21C)

Experimental inhaler developed with EXO-CD24, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical CenterIn a phase I clinical trial, all 30 moderate to severe cases were cured.

Developed in hospitals over the past six months, EXOCD24 blocks a “cytokine storm” that causes the immune system to go out of control and begin to attack healthy cells. It occurs in the lungs of 5-7% of Covid-19 patients.

“To date, 30 critically ill patients have been successfully prepared and attempted. 29 of them improved in 2-3 days and most were discharged in 3-5 days. 30th The patient has recovered, but time has passed, “the hospital reports.

“This drug is based on exosomes, [vesicles] They are released from the cell membrane and used for cell-cell communication. Concentrate exosomes with 24CD protein. This protein is expressed on the surface of cells and plays an important role in the regulation of the immune system, “explained Dr. Shiran Shapira, director of the laboratory of Professor Nadir Arber, who has been studying the CD24 protein for over two years. Decades.

“Preparation is done by inhalation once a day for just a few minutes for 5 days,” Shapira said.

She said that experimental treatment has two unique characteristics. The first is to inhibit the hypersecretion of cytokines. Second, because it is delivered directly to the lungs, there are no systemic side effects that can be caused by injectable or oral medications.

“Even if the vaccine does its job, and even if new mutations aren’t generated, somehow the corona remains with us,” said Arbor, director of the medical center. Integrated Cancer Prevention Center.. “For this purpose, we have developed a unique drug, EXO-CD24.”

Arbor added that this advanced formulation “can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and at a very low cost in all pharmaceutical facilities in the country and in all pharmaceutical facilities around the world.”

Professor Ronni Gamzu, CEO of the Medical Center, said: Arbor’s first-stage research results were excellent and gave him all the confidence in the methods he had studied. [here] For many years. I personally helped him get more approval from the Ministry of Health for further research. “

Alocator

Meanwhile, Enlivex Therapeutics reported positive results last week from a multicenter phase II clinical trial of the experimental Covid-19 immunotherapeutic drug Allocetra in severely ill Covid-19 patients.

Reported in October Five Covid-19 intensive care patients were discharged from the Hadasa University Medical Center in Jerusalem after treatment with Arosetra.

In a phase II clinical trial, 9 critically ill patients and 7 critically ill Covid-19 patients were treated with allosetra. Fourteen of them recovered and were discharged after an average of 5.3 days.

The Phase II trial was initially expected to enroll 24 patients, but “to support the expected accelerated submission of study safety and efficacy data to regulators. It was completed early, “Enlivex reported.

Overall, 19 of the 21 Phase II and Phase Ib Allosetra trial patients recovered and were discharged after an average of 5.6 days. Most of the patients in both studies had existing risk factors such as male gender, obesity, and hypertension.

“The results we’ve obtained from 12 Covid-19 patients treated with allosetra so far are exciting,” said Vernonfan, head of the Hadasa intensive care unit and lead investigator in both clinical trials. Professor Heelden said.

“Phase II patients discharged are currently healthy. These compelling results demonstrate the safety and efficacy of allosetra in these complex patients, and Enlivex’s product candidates are severe and critical Covid-19. We believe it emphasizes the potential benefits not only for patients, but for other patients suffering from cytokine storms and organ dysfunction across a variety of clinical indications. “

Allocetra is based on the work of Dr. Dror Mevorach, Head of Internal Medicine and Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of Enlivex, one of Hadassah’s coronavirus wards. It works by rebalancing the immune system.

Allocetra said that Allocetra is a safe and effective treatment regardless of the specific coronavirus mutation that plagued the patient and regardless of the high mortality clinical indications with high unmet medical needs that are life-threatening. May be useful as. “



