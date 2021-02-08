Health
COVID-19: 171 new cases in Saskatchewan, 2 deaths, outbreak at Piapot First Nation
The state reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Monday. Two more people died from the virus.
One of the residents was in the 50-59 year old group and the other was in the 70-79 year old group. Both residents came from the northwestern zone of the state.
To date, there are a total of 25,574 cases in the state, of which 2,204 are believed to be active.
There were 328 new recalls in Saskatchewan.
The new cases are in the following state zones:
- Northwest end (16)
- Far North Central (8)
- Far northeast (11)
- Northwest (10)
- North Central (10)
- Northeast (15)
- Saskatoon (34)
- Midwest (3)
- Central East (3)
- Regina (43)
- Central and South (1)
- Southeast (14)
Three of the new cases have pending residence information.
There were 2,337 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday.
COVID-19 currently hospitalizes 214 people, 30 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Occurrence of Piapot First Nations
Indigenous Services Canada Dr. Tom Won, Healthcare In Canada, declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Peerpot First Nations on Sunday. The first country is located about 50 kilometers north of Regina.
“It’s important that members don’t visit other people, and that’s how the virus spreads,” Mark Fox, chief of First Nations at Peerpot, said in a Facebook video on Sunday.
According to Fox, Piapot has had 70 COVID-19 cases since November. First Nations currently has 36 active cases.
“Households with five or more members are at highest risk, which is why these cases are growing rapidly,” Fox said.
“We need to think about our elders, our children, and those who can easily die of this disease.”
Mr Fox said there should be no home-to-home visits.
“If you need to check for vulnerable members, be careful, wear a mask and keep a social distance while you are at home. Eliminate unnecessary travel. If you need to buy groceries If possible, go alone. Do not bring the whole family. “
According to Fox, the band’s offices, schools and day care will remain closed until further notice.
Piapot Health Services helps people in the community who test positive for COVID-19. According to Fox, this could include two weeks of family food, cleaning supplies, and drinking water.
Administered 509 vaccines
Saskatchewan received 509 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 42,987.
According to the state, due to extreme weather and delayed reporting, the number of vaccines given on Sunday was less than the target.
96% of the vaccine dose received to date has been administered.
This Thursday, 1,950 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive at Prince Albert. The state says these are the second doses needed to complete the Prince Albert phase-one of the long-term care and priority populations.
CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected you.Share your story with us Online survey..
