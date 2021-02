Bacteria in your toothbrush can reveal your health

Category: Infection | Nurse | the study | Dental | Alternative medicine | news Return to health news Last updated: February 8, 2021. Comment: (0) Tell a friend



Monday, February 8, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Toothbrush microbes come mostly from the mouth rather than the toilet, providing insights into oral health, researchers say. Their study was inspired by people’s concerns that flushing the toilet could create clouds of aerosol particles that could adhere to the surface of toothbrushes and other bathrooms. Researchers have asked people to mail used toothbrushes so that they can examine the DNA at the ends of their hair to identify microbial communities. Researchers have found that these communities are consistent with the microbes commonly found in the mouth and skin. This was true no matter where the toothbrush was stored in the bathroom, such as inside a closed cabinet or outdoors, according to a study the researchers named “Operation Potimouse.” The report was published online in the journal on January 31st. Microbiota.. “I’m not saying that when you wash the toilet, the toilet aerosol doesn’t stick to your toothbrush,” said Erica Hartman, an assistant professor of environmental engineering at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. .. “But based on what we’ve seen in our study, the overwhelming majority of microbes in your toothbrush probably came from your mouth,” she said in a college news release. Hartman and her team also found that the toothbrushes of people who regularly use mouthwash and who use mouthwash are low in microbial species. “If you practice good oral hygiene, your toothbrush will also be relatively clean,” Hartman said. “But that’s a small difference. People who regularly use dental floss, brushes, and mouthwash are different from those who are free of microbes and tons. The variety of toothbrushes for those who do all this is It will be a little less. “ Microorganisms in toothbrushes of people with good oral hygiene had slightly more antimicrobial resistance genes. But Hartman said these genes are probably derived from bathroom air and dust. Conclusion: You don’t have to be wary of the microbes that live in your toothbrush. Do not use antibacterial toothpaste or toothbrush unless your dentist specifically recommends it. “Using antibacterial agents does more than just get rid of the microbes. We are pushing the surviving microbes towards antibacterial resistance,” says Hartmann. When that happens, the microbes no longer respond to the drug and the infection becomes difficult to treat. “In general, regular toothpaste is sufficient for most people,” Hartman said. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Oral hygiene.. Source: Northwestern University, News Release, February 1, 2021

