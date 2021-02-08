WHO warns that cases of Ebola may increase after women die of DRC

Healthcare workers are preparing to vaccinate people on suspicion of Ebola on July 27, 2019 in Butembo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and take precautions against the disease.

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that Ebola could recover in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after a woman died of illness.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the woman lived in Butembo, a city in North Kivu, the epicenter of the previous Ebola epidemic declared in June.

More than 70 people who have had direct contact with women during her transmission have already been identified, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes said at a press conference from the authorities’ Geneva headquarters on Monday.

“No other cases have been identified so far,” Tedros said. “But after a woman becomes symptomatological, she has come into contact with many people, which can lead to more cases.”

Ebola is thought to primarily infect people with already visible illnesses, unlike the highly infectious coronavirus that can infect asymptomatic people. The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood and body fluids of sick or sick people. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, the virus can also spread to the semen of men who have recovered from the disease. A woman who recently died in Butembo was married to a survivor of Ebola, according to the WHO.

According to WHO, the average case fatality rate for Ebola is 50%, but it can vary from outbreak to outbreak.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s National Institute of Biomedical Sciences has sequenced virus samples at its main lab in Kinshasa, the capital of the country, to determine if the woman’s recent death was associated with a previous butembo outbreak. WHO said.

The outbreak of Ebola, declared in June, lasted for nearly two years. According to WHO, this is the second largest in the world, with a total of 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths by the end.

WHO said outbreak response efforts in North Kivu are particularly difficult due to the ongoing fierce conflict in the region, which is home to more than 100 different armed groups. According to Human Rights Watch..

According to Tedros, WHO has sent a quick response team to Butembo and vaccination is underway.The· WHO says Currently, there are two licensed Ebola vaccines. Tedros did not reveal which was heading for the area.

“Thanks to the enormous capacity built during the recent outbreak, state health officials have significant experience in responding to Ebola and preventing subsequent infections,” Tedros said Monday. “I hope the vaccination will start as soon as possible.”