Only half of Americans wear masks during close contact activities

Despite recommendations from public health experts Please wear a mask When in contact with people outside the family The spread of COVID-19, According to a new survey, only about half of Americans do.

The· ResearchWe investigated mask wearing habits in more than 6,000 adults over the age of 18 as part of a study of the University of Southern California on understanding coronaviruses in the United States.

Researchers say that wearing a mask is an effective way to stay safe from COVID-19 in 83% of adults, but the behavior of wearing a mask is very inconsistent. I found. In particular:

Two-thirds said they had close contact with people outside the family in early December, but only half said they wore masks almost or all the time.

Nearly 15% reported gatherings in groups of 10 or more, but only 46% almost or always wore masks during those gatherings.

Of the 4 out of 10 who said they visited someone else’s house, only 21% wore masks almost or always together.

Of the 81% of people who bought groceries in early December, 90% wore masks.

There was also a racial division that wore masks: Caucasians were the racial group most unlikely to consistently mask when inside. Thick contact With people outside the house. In fact, only 46% of whites consistently wore masks, compared to 67% of blacks, 63% of Latins, and 65% of people of other racial groups.

The findings were consistent with President Biden’s mission to the Federal Mask.

January 20 President Joe Biden Issued Executive order Mandatory use of face masks on federal property. “To protect the federal workforce and individuals interacting with the federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of government services and activities, federal staff on duty or in the field, federal contractors in the field, and All land must wear masks, maintain physical distance, and comply with other public health measures, as set forth in federal buildings and other personal CDC guidelines within the federal. ” The order states.

another Executive orderIs issued the next day and requires the use of face masks on interstate public transport such as airports, planes, trains, ferries and bus services.

What does this mean for the future of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The findings state that “it is very disturbing and the main reason for the increase in cases and deaths”. John Cerrick, DO, State University at Buffalo / State University of New York, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine. the study The mask has been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (on the nose and mouth) when worn properly.

Infectious disease specialist Amesh A. Adalja, MDSenior scholars at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health and Security were not surprised by the results of the survey. “If you force people to wear masks in stores, people may wear masks, but there are many infections in people’s private homes and gatherings,” he says. “People do not wear the same level of masks in a person’s home, even if personal gatherings promote the spread of the virus.”

The new obligation to wear masks on federal property and public transport “is a science-guided policy that helps move needles,” says Dr. Adalja. But he points out that “people’s homes are not federal property.” The latest masks require “setting the right tone”, but that’s all you can do to prevent the spread of the virus, he says.

Mandate emphasizes that wearing a mask is important during a pandemic. Richard Watkins, MD, Physician of infectious diseases and professor of internal medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University. “People need to wear a mask every time they appear in public. A period of time,” he says. “It helps even a little to promote the wearing of the mask.”

William Schaffner, MDAn infectious disease specialist and professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine called the new mission “very important” and “set national standards.” “This is the beginning of trying to take a national rather than local approach to COVID,” he adds.

Dr. Adalja emphasizes that people need to get used to Wear a mask in the near future.. “As long as there is Insufficient vaccination As it is happening, masks will be important to prevent the spread of the virus, “he says. Up to that point, social distance, mask use, and hand hygiene are very important. “Otherwise, we will continue to set new death records,” says Dr. Celic.

Dr. Schaffner agrees and urges people to put up with wearing masks. “If we can strengthen our vaccination program and immunize 75-80% of the population, we will hear a clear whistle,” he says. “But this is expected to take some time.”

