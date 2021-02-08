USC: New A1 tool can block coronavirus mutants





USC researchers announced on Monday that they have developed a new way to combat emergency mutations in the coronavirus and accelerate vaccine development. Use of Artificial Intelligence — A1 — A research team at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering has developed a way to speed up vaccine analysis and focus on the best potential preventive medicine therapies. According to Paul Bogdan, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at USC Viterbi, this method can be easily adapted to analyze potential mutations in the virus and quickly identify the best vaccine possible. Corresponding author of the study. According to Bogdan, machine learning models can achieve vaccine design cycles that once took months to years in seconds to minutes. "This AI framework, applied in detail for this virus, can provide vaccine candidates within seconds and quickly bring them into clinical trials to achieve preventive medical therapy without compromising safety. "He said. "In addition, this can be adapted to help keep ahead of mutated coronaviruses around the world." When applied to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, researchers have identified a computer model that quickly eliminated 95% of compounds that could have treated the pathogen and identified the best option. Research science report. The AI ​​Assistance Act has predicted 26 potential vaccines that are effective against the coronavirus. From them, scientists have identified the 11 best ways to build a multi-epitope vaccine that can attack the peplomer used by coronavirus to bind and penetrate host cells. Vaccines target areas of transmission (or epitopes) to destroy peplomers and neutralize the virus's ability to replicate. According to Bogdan, engineers can build a new multiepitope vaccine for a new virus in less than a minute and verify its quality in less than an hour. In contrast, the current process of controlling a virus requires the laboratory to multiply the pathogen, deactivate it, and inject the virus that caused the disease. This process is time consuming and takes over a year. According to the USC, this method is particularly useful at this stage of the pandemic, as the coronavirus begins to mutate in populations around the world. Some scientists are concerned that the mutation may minimize the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently distributed. Recent variants of the virus that have emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil appear to spread more easily, and scientists say it leads to more cases, deaths and hospitalizations rapidly. Bogdan said he would use USC's AI-assisted techniques if SARS-CoV-2 goes out of control with the current vaccine, or if a new vaccine is needed to combat other new viruses. He said that the preventive mechanism of the virus can be designed quickly. For example, USC scientists used only one B-cell epitope and one T-cell epitope, but by applying larger datasets and more possible combinations, a more comprehensive and rapid vaccine. You can develop design tools. This study estimates that this method can make accurate predictions on over 700,000 different proteins in the dataset.







