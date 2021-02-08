COVID-19 mutant found in the United Kingdom found in the Sacramento region





The first known case of an apparently more contagious COVID-19 mutant found in the United Kingdom was identified in Yolo County, health officials said Monday. The B.1.1.7 variant was confirmed by Healthy Davis Together and UC Davis Genome Center. Those who tested positive for the variant may have contracted it through a trip outside the community, the group said. The B.1.1.7 variant has already been found in Southern California and the Bay Area. Governor Newsam said at a press conference on Monday that most of the confirmed cases occurred in the San Diego area at a press conference from San Diego Padres and Petco Park, home of the COVID-19 vaccination site. “Although the percentage of COVID-19 positive tests for Davis is low overall, it has always been a question of whether new variants can be found in the area. B.1.1.7 (originally emerged and spread in the UK) ), Etc., will eventually replace other variants, “said David Coil, Project Director of Environmental Monitoring and Genome Project Scientist at Healthy Davis Together. The center stated in a prepared statement. Genome Center scientists began genotyping positive samples of the virus in January as part of an effort to investigate mutants of concern. “Researchers have found evidence that the B.1.1.7 mutant virus is more contagious. It spreads rapidly in the United States and predicts that its relative frequency doubles approximately every 10 days. Previous studies have suggested that antibodies produced by vaccination with currently approved vaccines recognize these mutants, “said Healthy Davis Together and UC Davis Genome Center. news release. The British variant was first reported in Colorado, USA in late December. A few days later, it was reported in San Diego. Healthy Davis Together is a project between the University of California, Davis and the City of Davis that limits the spread of COVID-19 in the community and works towards normal activities and a return to student life.

