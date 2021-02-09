EU does not block vaccine orders to Ost





The European Union has pledged not to block the shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Australia. Australia relies on 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine produced in Europe. There was concern that orders could be delayed after the EU imposed export restrictions on vaccines produced in its territory. However, Australia’s EU ambassador has promised that Europe will not delay or interfere with the order. “Australia can certainly rely on deliveries from Europe,” Michael Pulch told ABC Radio on Tuesday. “Cargo to Australia arrives on time. My colleague in Brussels has ensured that the Australian side will work with them in a smooth approval process.” Meanwhile, the Morrison government supports the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, despite concerns that it will not be effective in combating the mutant strains of concern. South Africa suspended its vaccine deployment after data showed minimal protection against mild to moderate illnesses caused by the country’s new virus. Health Minister Greg Hunt has downplayed concerns, citing the latest UK data. “Currently, there is no evidence of diminished efficacy of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine in the prevention of serious illness and death,” he told reporters in Melbourne. “It’s a basic job to protect the health of people around the world, not just Australians.” AstraZeneca is working with developers at Oxford University to adapt the vaccine to South African strains, but this process can take months. Australia is expected to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine within a few weeks, with over 50 million doses ordered, most of which are locally produced. Australians will receive a certificate certifying that they have been vaccinated when the national expansion begins. Certificates that may be required for international and interstate travel are available as digital or hard copies. Labor frontbencher Linda Bernie has questioned the government’s ability to manage vaccination passports in light of previous IT failures. Ms. Bernie said the top priority should be the protection of personal medical information. “There is a problem with the government’s ability to do this properly,” she told ABC. Liberal Prime Minister Craig Kelly continues to oppose last week asking him to stop posting about unproven coronavirus treatment. “It’s not Antibacs to give healthcare professionals the right to discuss treatment with ivermectin,” he said on Facebook. Pharmaceutical company Merck warned against the use of antiparasitic drugs in patients with coronavirus, noting the lack of meaningful evidence and lack of safety data in the study. “I don’t think the data available support the safety and efficacy of ivermectin across doses and populations as shown in regulatory-approved prescribing information,” the company said. The Therapeutic Goods Department has officially instructed former Senator David Leyonhjelm to remove posts promoting ivermectin or risk court proceedings.

