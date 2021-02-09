Los Angeles County Hospital Decompression – Daily News as Coronavirus Continues to Slow Down

Many hospitals in Los Angeles County are gradually returning to normal, but patient levels remain relatively high, health officials said on Monday, February 8.

Officials said this was a welcome sign of reassurance after hospitals reached their limits for weeks in response to the historic surge in new coronavirus patients, which peaked a month ago. But that didn’t mean the county was still completely out of the forest, officials warned.

According to the state dashboard, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to LA County hospitals is currently 4,079, a decrease of nearly 50% from the January high of 8,000 in the first week.

As a result, the diversion rate returned to normal, and about one-third of hospitals diverted ambulances within 24 hours. The hospital is currently rescheduling selective procedures and surgery. And the temporary exemption that allowed hospitals to increase the ratio of nurses to patient staff to deal with the surge in patients is now being withdrawn.

That said, health services director Dr. Christina Garry said on Monday that hospitals still face challenges when it comes to staffing. Although hospitalizations for COVID-19 have declined, intensive care units are often still above normal capacity, Garry said.

“In many hospitals, many staff are still on vacation for a variety of reasons,” says Ghaly. “Although incidence and infectious diseases are declining, many staff are also declining because they need to take care of their families at home.”

On Monday, county health officials reported 93 deaths and 2,741 new cases. Authorities warned that late weekend data collection usually resulted in fewer cases and deaths reported on Monday, but both numbers were well below the daily average for the past week. Currently, more than 18,000 people have died and 1,149,064 were positive at COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

The county’s daily updates did not include updated figures from Long Beach and Pasadena. On Monday, Pasadena reported 35 new cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 10,508 cases and 278 deaths, respectively. As of Saturday, the total for Long Beach was 49,6036 cases and 722 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the county as a whole, cases decreased by about 77% from January 8 and deaths decreased by about 45% from January 30, officials said.

“We hope that this trend will continue and we will be able to reduce our daily case rate sufficiently so that we can meet the daily criteria for reopening primary school,” Feller said.

Approximately 1,500 schools have been reopened for students in need of special needs, and currently approximately 300 schools are open, at least partially, for pre-kindergarten to second grade students. Cases need to be reduced to less than 25 per 100,000 for the rest of the schools to reopen. Currently, the adjusted case rate is 38.7.

According to Feller, in addition to other key workers, about 500,000 teachers were expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine in about two weeks. Receive every week.

Last week, the county received 184,625 vaccines with variable allocations. Due to limited supply this week, authorities set aside most vials for the second dose, and the first dose appointment was only available on Monday. This week, the county is expected to receive 215,000 vaccines, about 55% of which will be given to the second vaccinated next week.

“We are pleased to see more shipments this week and hope that this trend will continue,” Feller said.

So far, the county has been vaccinated a total of 1,281,925 times, with 1,051,229 already in people’s arms. However, authorities are aware of some issues regarding how vaccines are distributed in terms of racial equality. Blacks receive 3.5%, Latino Americans 24.9%, Whites 25.4%, Asians 17.9%, and Multi-ethnic people 17.4%.

“Obviously, we need to target the most hit communities,” Feller said. “We will work with our community partners to improve access to information about nearby sites and vaccines.”

Hilda Solis, president of the county oversight committee, called the racial disagreement “disappointment.”

“I call on all of us to take responsibility for ensuring that the vaccine reaches the people who need it most,” Solis said. “Supply is still limited, but we need to vaccinate and ensure that we reach the most affected communities.”

In some cases, officials said volunteers would make door-to-door visits to disseminate information about the vaccine and where to get it. Currently, there are approximately 360 vaccination sites, including 35 additional sites in south-central Los Angeles and 14 new sites in eastern Los Angeles.

Authorities also said they were considering ways to increase access to vaccines for older people with restricted mobility.

Occurrences in the workplace remain a concern, with more than 1,200 ongoing this week.

The county also reported that the death toll of health care workers had increased to 191.

“We will continue to work throughout the county to ensure that healthcare workers are protected in the workplace,” Feller said.