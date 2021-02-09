San Clemente men tested positive for UK COVID-19 strain





Health officials at Orange County said on Monday that the first case of a British strain of COVID-19 arrived in Orange County in late January. According to a memo sent to the supervisory board by Dr. Clayton Chau, officials said a 21-year-old man from San Clemente, whose name was withheld, tested positive on January 26 and the symptoms were “solved.” It was. , Director of Orange County Healthcare Agency and Deputy County Health Officer. Mr Chau said the man had no history of traveling abroad and was not part of the outbreak. The first California case of what is called the B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in San Diego.San Diego County authorities at least 109, 44 others It is epidemiologically linked. Nationally, Florida sees most cases of variants (at least 147), followed by California at least 113. Mr Chau said the state’s public health service notified Orange County officials about the incident over the weekend, and current contact tracing indicates that the man recently visited the Big Bear. Dr. Matthew Zahn, medical director of the infectious disease management department and deputy health officer of the county, said in an email that staff were working on the case. To date, no additional cases associated with British variants have been identified. “There may be other cases [Orange County] It has not been identified, “Zahn said in an email. “This is not a case of serious illness, and we have reported that this case has no history of traveling abroad, which means that more cases may occur in OC, and this case is a community outbreak. It does not matter.” On Monday, Orange County reported 942 new cases of COVID-19. In addition, 25 new deaths were reported. Of these, three were residents of skilled long-term care facilities. Three were residents of a living support facility and 19 were non-residents of the facility. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths throughout the county to 3,383. Approximately 1,046 cases are hospitalized, of which 331 are hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a regional hospital. To date, an estimated 201,372 people have recovered. The latest cumulative coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in some cities in Orange County are: Santa Ana: 43,047; 595 dead

Anaheim: 39,888 cases; 621 dead

Huntington Beach: 9,813; 160 dead

Costa Mesa: 8,388; 94 dead

Irvine: 9,687; 58 dead

Newport Beach: 3,443; 57 dead

Fountain Valley: 3,241; 55 dead

Laguna Beach: 765; less than 5 deaths The number of cases by age group and the subsequent number of deaths are as follows. 0 to 17: 24,591; 1 death

18-24: 33,101 cases; 6 deaths

25-34: 47,925 cases; 37 deaths

35-44: 37,405 cases; 75 deaths

45-54: 38,400 cases; 221 deaths

55 to 64: 30,077 cases; 449 deaths

65-74: 14,971 cases; 651 deaths

75-84: 7,515 cases; 811 deaths

85 years and older: 5,068 cases; 1,132 dead Updated numbers are posted daily occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc .. Information about the Orange County COVID-19 vaccine can be found at: occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-resources .. City News Service contributed to this report. We support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

