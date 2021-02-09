EU Ambassador promises that vaccination to Australia will not be blocked





European Union Ambassador to Australia Michael Pulch has promised that EU regulations will not delay the export of coronavirus vaccines to Australia. There was concern that orders for vaccines from Europe could be delayed after the EU imposed export restrictions on vaccines produced in its territory. Australia relies on 20 million doses of the Pfizer / Biontech coronavirus vaccine produced in Europe. Dr. Pulch said the orders would not be thwarted, saying that the restrictions introduced were implemented to increase “transparency.” “Our colleagues in Brussels have reassured our Australian partners that the approval process will be smooth,” he told reporters. “We are pleased to announce that Pfizer / BioNTech deliveries will arrive in Australia.” In late January, the EU introduced new regulations on the export of COVID-19 vaccine in response to concerns about supply shortages. Export control schemes mean that pharmaceutical companies need to disclose plans to deliver doses to non-EU countries and approve those plans. This measure can be used to prevent the shipment of vaccines to countries other than the EU. However, Dr. Pulch said that “temporary measures” are not “export bans” but “approval processes” for monitoring vaccine supply. “This is not an export ban. The European Union does not want other countries to have export restrictions,” he said. “It’s an approval process, and that’s the difference.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the local deployment of the vaccine would be subject to doses of the coronavirus vaccine arriving in Australia on time. Morrison previously stated that the goal is to vaccinate 80,000 people a week once vaccinations begin in late February. The process, which begins with front-line medical and quarantine workers and elderly caregivers, is set to rely on exported vaccines before local production is established. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one in Australia to be approved by the Therapeutic Goods Department, and other vaccines are under consideration for approval. Australia will soon approve the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been ordered to administer more than 50 million doses, most of which are locally produced. Additional Report AAP

