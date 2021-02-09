Vaccine COVID-19 if you are 65 years or older

Share on Pinterest People over the age of 65 are prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination, but making an appointment is not always easy.Gina Ferrazzi / Getty Images

Even if you belong to a priority group, it can be difficult for people over the age of 65 to secure an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts say there are many ways to improve the odds, such as contacting the hospital or checking in to a pharmacist.

On the day of your reservation, please make a transportation plan, prepare it, and bring it with you. Experts will advise you along with the appropriate documentation and face mask.

Over 80% of deaths from COVID-19 Among people over 65..

This is the main reason why many states prioritize older Americans. COVID19 vaccine..

However, vaccination can be challenging due to limited availability, logistical issues, and other factors.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recommended People over the age of 75 have two vaccination priorities, alongside essential frontline workers such as police officers, firefighters and teachers, after health care workers and caregiver residents (Phase 1a). The highest (1b).

Vaccinated under the CDC guidelines Next are people aged 65-74, people aged 16-64 with underlying health, and other essential workers (1c).

Although CDC planning is not mandatory, COVID-19 vaccine procedures vary widely from state to state.

For example, some states designate residents over the age of 65 as a priority population for vaccination. Some people have set an age limit of 70, 75, or 80.

For AARP State database What vaccines are available, who is eligible and where they can be vaccinated.

“In most countries, access to vaccination is on a first-come, first-served basis, according to state-specific eligibility standards and regional availability.” Dr. Prabyosin, Online COVID-19 Principal Medical and Scientific Advisor for Risk Assessment Tools CV19 inspection, Told Healthline.

“People taking shots are very active in checking in online, calling local facilities, and contacting primary care providers and health centers,” he said. “Every time a new appointment becomes available, people jump into opportunities. Therefore, one strategy for getting a vaccine is to be very aggressive. Regularly check online and be designated Call the Vaccine Center to see if an appointment is available and keep in touch with the Primary Care and Public Health Service. “

People who can’t be proactive can get better service by sitting tight and waiting for the vaccine supply to expand over the next few months, Shin said.

“The situation is frustrating, but the reality is that the country as a whole is addressing the shortfall, as many states and regions face similar hurdles,” said Shin. “Until widespread availability of vaccines, older and younger people are vigilant by understanding the risks associated with COVID-19, making safe choices and connecting to useful resources such as: You need to do so. CV19CheckUp.org.. “

Here are seven ways to get your COVID-10 vaccine available as soon as you qualify if you are 65 or older.

Check with your state health department. Every state decides who will be vaccinated first and how. Some states have vaccination sites with doctors and National Guard. Some distribute vaccines through hospitals, pharmacies, or other channels. Some people make the above combinations.You can look up your state’s health department website and contact information at CDC website ..

Google it. Note that searches for “vaccines near me” have increased five-fold since the beginning of 2021, and Google has begun displaying state and region COVID-19 vaccine distribution information for such searches. I will. According to January 25, “In the coming weeks, COVID-19 vaccination sites will be available on Google Search and Maps, including Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Blog post From Google CEO Sundar Pichai. In addition to your location, Google will provide details such as whether you need a reservation or referral, whether access is restricted to a particular group, and whether your location is a drive-through or walk-in.

Please contact your doctor. Your GP may have access to information about vaccination locations and schedules. In some areas, you may need to be referred by a doctor to get vaccinated.

Please contact your local hospital or local health center. Hospitals are often the central body of state COVID-19 distribution activities. Some have set up a vaccine hotline and are scheduling reservations for eligible groups, including people over the age of 65.

Please contact your local pharmacy. In some states, including New York and Rhode Island, pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens distribute vaccines to provide information on schedules and availability. Retailers such as Wal-Mart and grocery stores such as Safeway and Giant also distribute vaccines in several locations.

Check the waiting list for unused vaccines. Both Pfizer and Modana vaccines have a limited shelf life. Shots need to go to either the arm or the trash can when people do not show up due to the scheduled vaccination. To avoid wasting valuable vaccines, some providers have set up a waiting list for people who can quickly appear to be over-vaccinated.

Ask FEMA. Biden administration Enlistment The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which usually deals with the aftermath of natural disasters in the fight against COVID-19. FEMA plans to open 100 vaccination sites nationwide. Two pilot sites opened in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area on February 16th, and have been hit hard by the coronavirus, especially in recent weeks.