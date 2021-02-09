Fauci says the mask can come off when the virus is “not a threat at all”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, when appearing in Fox News’s Special Report Monday afternoon, suggests that Americans need to continue to wear face masks until COVID-19 is “not a threat at all.” did.

“Will we ever do that without a mask?” Uncurvelet Bayer asked during the interview. “When is that time? If you have to guess, go to a sports game, go to the theater, go to a concert without a mask?”

to see:

“It really depends on how you lower the level of the virus in your community.” Fauci answered. “If we could get-and if I used this as an estimate, it wouldn’t be definitive-but 70-85% of the population would be vaccinated to what we wanted. If you can reach it, you will get some herd immunity. It is a protective umbrella or veil against the community, with very low levels of virus and no threat at all. At that point, you do not need to wear a uniform mask. You can think from a point of view. “

The director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases predicted that the United States was “not approaching” when this could happen.

“If everything is in the right place and we can manage it, we may be able to pull back some public health measures a bit later this fall,” he continued. “But we don’t guarantee that. If the overwhelming majority of the population is not vaccinated, there will still be a significant amount of virus in the community. As long as that is the case, people Must be worn. Mask. ” (Related: Dr. Anthony Fauci says two masks are better than one)

Fauci in mid-December Propose a timeline for June For vaccine-induced herd immunity, which may allow mask removal, vaccine deployment was slower than initially predicted. Over 32 million people received Their first dose is Pfizer Or Moderna, but less than 10 million people received the required second dose.