COVID MIS-C: A 5-year-old Indiana girl almost dies of a coronavirus-related illness





Oak Lawn, Illinois (WLS)-COVID-19-related inflammatory syndrome, a mystery to most doctors, has nearly claimed the life of a girl in northwestern Indiana. Janiya Johnson, 5, from Portage, Indiana, was diagnosed with pediatric multiple organ inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, a few months ago. MIS-C is a rare, diagnosed condition that usually occurs 4 to 6 weeks after a child is exposed to COVID-19. Janiya feels better now, but her parents say she was lucky to be diagnosed. “The doctor said we couldn’t have done anything for her if we had been waiting for another day,” said her mother, Oshunda Johnson, “so it’s a terrifying moment.” Janiya’s family didn’t even know she was infected with COVID. She later tested positive for antibodies. Her symptoms included vomiting, fever, stomach and neck pain, and kidney and liver malfunction. “She is full of energy. She is ready to go,” said her father, Jonathan Johnson. “And when she wanted to lie down and sleep, it was totally different.” Eventually, she was diagnosed with Oak Lawn’s Advocate Children’s Hospital and ended up in the intensive care unit. “Many of these children need intensive care management in one of our pediatric ICUs,” said Dr. Frank Belmonte, Chief Healthcare Officer at Advocate Children’s Hospital. “They need IVs. Many of them need steroids or other anti-inflammatory drugs to control inflammation.” With anti-inflammatory drugs and other medications, Janiya has completely recovered. Her family and her doctor are now warning others about this condition, which disproportionately affects minorities. “We know that about one-third of the children who get it are of Latin descent and about one-third are of African-American offspring, so we know of them. We want the community to be very aware of it, “Dr. Belmonte said. About 2,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with MIS-C.

